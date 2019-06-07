New research in cell cultures and two separate mouse models finds that a diet high in salt reduces tumor growth by altering the function of certain immune cells.

More and more studies have been pointing to the pro-inflammatory effects of excessive salt intake.

For instance, multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel diseases are only some of the autoimmune conditions that a high-salt intake can exacerbate by overstimulating immune reactions.

However, in the case of cancer, inducing a pro-inflammatory state may be beneficial in the fight against tumors. Recently, immunotherapy has emerged as one of the most promising avenues for treating cancer.

So, in this context, a team of researchers set out to examine the effects of a high-salt intake on tumor growth in cell cultures and two independent mouse models.

Professor Markus Kleinewietfeld — who is the head of the VIB-UHasselt lab, that is, a collaboration between VIB (the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and the University of Hasselt in Belgium — led the research team.

Prof. Kleinewietfeld and colleagues published their findings in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.