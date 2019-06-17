Researchers reveal a marker and new testing tool of frontotemporal dementia that may help distinguish this condition from Alzheimer’s disease.

Share on Pinterest ‘Moral emotions’ are ones that prompt us to do good and contribute to pro-social behavior and cooperation.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a less common form of dementia than Alzheimer’s. Sometimes called Pick’s disease or frontal lobe dementia, this condition occurs when brain cells in the frontal or temporal lobes of the brain, or both, become damaged.

The frontal lobes of a person’s brain are responsible for problem-solving, planning, emotional control, and behavior.

FTD may also affect the temporal lobes, which can be found on each side of the brain and deal with speech, the meaning of words, and recognition of faces or objects.

In addition to difficulties with language, FTD also causes changes in personality and behavior.

For instance, people with FTD may experience mood changes that do not normally characterize them. They may act more impulsively, lose their social inhibitions, feel apathetic, or lose interest in the emotions of other people or in socializing.

Although some of these symptoms are similar to other, more common forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, FTD is different from Alzheimer’s.

In an attempt to distinguish FTD from Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from the Brain and Spine Institute and the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital (both in Paris, France), set out to examine how FTD affects the “moral emotions” of those living with the condition.

Marc Teichmann is the first author of the paper, which appears in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Moral emotions” describe “affective experiences promoting cooperation and group cohesion,” explain Teichmann and colleagues. Such emotions include admiration, shame, or pity.