It is natural for a person’s memory and thinking abilities, or cognitive function, to wane as they age — even if they are in good health. However, the rate of cognitive decline can speed up if they experience heart attack or angina, according to new research.

Studies that have explored the links between circulation problems and cognitive decline have tended to focus on conditions that affect the blood supply to the brain, such as stroke.

Few of these earlier studies, however, have looked at the long-term links between incident coronary heart disease (CHD), such as heart attack and angina, and cognitive decline.

The recent Journal of the American College of Cardiology study is unique; it tracked cognitive decline both before and after incident CHD.

“Incident CHD,” its authors conclude, “is associated with accelerated cognitive decline after, but not before, the event.”

They suggest that the findings highlight the long-term relationship between cognitive decline and CHD.

Lead and corresponding study author Wuxiang Xie, Ph.D., says that because there is not yet a cure for dementia, it is important to detect and treat the brain condition as early as possible in order to delay its progression.

“Even small differences in cognitive function can result in an increased risk of dementia in the long-term,” explains Xie, who holds research posts at Peking University Clinical Research Institute in China and in the School of Public Health at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom.