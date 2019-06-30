One global study that investigated the role of iron in a variety of health conditions has found that excess iron may lead to a higher risk of bacterial skin infections. Share on Pinterest Excessive iron levels may be linked to skin infections such as abscesses. Iron is an essential mineral. All human cells contain some iron, but around 70% of it occurs in red blood cells. Iron plays a key role in producing hemoglobin. This is a complex protein that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Iron helps eliminate fatigue, supports the immune system, improves muscle strength, and prevents anemia. Anemia is condition wherein there are not enough healthy blood cells to supply the body with an adequate amount of oxygen. The symptoms of anemia include fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and dizziness. There are different forms of anemia, and its severity can range from mild to severe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), anemia affects around 1.62 billion people worldwide. People with mild iron deficiency anemia usually do not experience complications, but if they do not receive treatment, it can lead to heart problems, liver disease, diabetes, issues during pregnancy, or delayed growth and development in children.

Studying the impact of iron levels on health Now, researchers have conducted a study to uncover the impact of both low and high iron levels. They analyzed the role of iron in a variety of health conditions, using genetic and clinical data from about 500,000 people in the UK Biobank. The findings now appear in the journal PLOS Medicine. “We used a statistical method, called Mendelian randomization, that employs genetic data to better estimate the causal effect of iron status on 900 diseases and conditions,” says co-lead study author Dr. Beben Benyamin, a geneticist at the University of South Australia (UniSA) in Adelaide. “Through this,” adds Dr. Benyamin, “we found a link between excess iron and a reduced risk of high cholesterol.” The positive effects of iron are well documented. One recent study — led by UniSA in collaboration with Imperial College London in the United Kingdom and the University of Ioannina in Greece — found that high iron levels protect against anemia and prevent high cholesterol. “This could be significant given that raised cholesterol is a major factor in cardiovascular disease and stroke, causing around 2.6 million deaths each year according to the [WHO],” says Dr. Benyamin.