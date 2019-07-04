Glycemic index: Everything you need to know

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 4 Jul 2019
By Zawn Villines
Reviewed by
The glycemic index is a scale that ranks the number of carbohydrates in foods from zero to 100, indicating how quickly a food causes a person's blood sugar to rise.

Foods high on the glycemic index (GI) can cause harmful blood sugar spikes in people with diabetes. High GI foods also make it more challenging for a person to maintain a healthy weight. This is why some people with diabetes use GI to plan their meals.

A nutritious, balanced diet includes a wide range of foods, so a person is not limited to consuming just low GI foods. However, knowing where a specific food rests on the GI can help a person make healthful choices.

In this article, learn more about GI, as well as about high and low GI foods.

What is GI?

a man in a supermarket looking at some food wondering where what its score is on the glycemic index
A person can refer to a food's GI score to see how quickly it will raise their blood sugar.

The GI provides information about how the body digests carbohydrates using a scoring system of zero to 100. Pure sugar has a score of 100.

Nutrition experts used to classify carbohydrates as either complex or simple. For example, table sugar is a simple carbohydrate, while beans and grains are complex carbohydrates.

While researchers once believed that complex carbohydrates were less likely to cause blood glucose spikes, further research found that the relationship between carbohydrates and blood glucose is more complex.

GI accounts for this complexity by ranking foods according to how quickly they elevate blood sugar.

To assess GI, researchers gave volunteers without diabetes a test food that contained 50 grams (g) of carbohydrates. On a different day, they gave participants a control food, such as white bread or sugar, that has the same amount of carbohydrates.

They then compared blood sugar levels at regular intervals for both foods, which means GI is simply a way to compare the effect of various foods on blood glucose.

The higher a food's GI is, the more rapidly it elevates blood glucose. A high GI food can cause blood sugar spikes, followed by rapid declines in blood sugar.

As blood sugar declines, a person may feel hungry. Eating only high GI foods can cause a person to overeat since they will quickly feel hungry again after eating.

Eating a diet with a low average GI may reduce a person's risk of developing diabetes and heart disease. In people who already have chronic conditions, a low GI diet may reduce the risk of complications and prevent blood glucose spikes.

GI scores

grapefruit
Whole fruit typically has a lower GI score than fruit juice.

The GI scores are as follows:

  • low GI foods: 55 or less
  • medium GI foods: 56–69
  • high GI foods: 70 or above

The Glycemic Index Foundation suggest that aiming for an average dietary GI score of 45 may offer the most significant health benefits.

This does not mean that a person can only eat foods with a GI score of 45 or lower. Rather, a person should balance their intake of higher GI foods by eating foods with a lower GI.

It is important to note that the GI of a specific food is an estimate. Several factors can affect the GI of a given food:

  • Cooking tends to raise GI. The same type of pasta will have a lower GI if it is al dente than it will if a person cooks it to the point of softness.
  • Processing typically raises GI. For example, fruit juice typically has a higher GI than whole fruit.
  • Riper foods usually have a higher GI. The GI of a banana, for example, will get higher as the banana ripens.
  • The foods a person eats together can affect GI. Fiber lowers the total GI of a meal.
A guide to low-carb diets for diabetes
A guide to low-carb diets for diabetes
Eating foods low in carbohydrates is another approach to managing diabetes. Learn more here.
Read now

Low GI foods

Some examples of low GI foods include:

  • non-starchy vegetables, such as sweet potatoes and carrots
  • barley
  • whole grain pasta
  • bulgar
  • whole grains, such as whole wheat bread, pumpernickel bread, and pita bread
  • legumes
  • lentils
  • many beans, such as lima and butter beans
  • oat bran
  • steel-cut oatmeal
  • muesli
  • brown or wild rice
  • most fruit

High GI foods

sliced white bread on a table
Foods such as white rice, white bread, and white pasta typically have a high GI score.

Foods with a higher GI include:

  • heavily processed grains, such as white rice, white bread, and white pasta
  • puffed rice
  • instant oatmeal
  • popcorn
  • saltine crackers
  • pretzels
  • starchy vegetables, such as potatoes
  • pumpkin
  • corn flakes
  • melons
  • pineapple
  • bran flakes

Summary

The GI can help a person make healthful decisions about their overall diet and nutrition.

People with diabetes, those trying to lose weight, and people at risk of heart disease can reap significant benefits from a low GI diet, though the benefits extend to everyone — not just people with chronic illnesses.

Eating a low GI diet does not have to mean avoiding all high GI foods. Instead, a person's goal should be to stay balanced over time, with a strong focus on fiber-rich foods with a low GI. A doctor or dietitian can help with planning a delicious and nourishing diet that features a wide variety of low GI foods.

Related coverage

Thirteen foods that won't raise blood glucose Almost all foods contain amounts of sugar. Some is natural, but some are artifical and harmful. In cases of prediabetes, where blood sugar levels are high but not yet diabetic, it can be hard to find tasty meal plans. These foods that will not impact blood glucose, making them safe for people with prediabetes. Read now
How can you lower your blood sugar levels? We take a look at a number of ways for people to lower their blood sugar levels. Options include lifestyle changes, diet, and natural remedies. Read now
What are the best low-glycemic foods? The glycemic index (GI) ranks foods based on how their carbohydrates affect blood glucose levels. In this article, we look at some of the best low-GI foods, their benefits, and tips for a low-GI diet. Read now
What are the ideal blood sugar levels? A blood sugar chart identifies ideal levels throughout the day, especially before and after meals. They allow doctors to set targets and monitor diabetes treatment, and they help people with diabetes self-assess their blood sugar levels. Learn more about guidelines, interpreting results, and monitoring levels here. Read now
Which foods lower blood sugar? Eating a varied, nutritious diet is beneficial for everyone, but is especially important for people with diabetes. In this article, learn which foods can help keep blood sugar levels in check, including oatmeal, cold-water fish, whole wheat bread, legumes, and sweet potatoes. Read now
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Nutrition / Diet

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 4 July 2019.

    Visit our Diabetes category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Diabetes.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Villines, Zawn. "Glycemic index: Everything you need to know." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 4 Jul. 2019. Web.
    4 Jul. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/325660.php>

    APA
    Villines, Z. (2019, July 4). "Glycemic index: Everything you need to know." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Diabetes

Scroll to top