A new study showcases the benefits of nerve transfer surgery — sometimes in combination with traditional tendon transfer surgery — for restoring upper limb function in people with complete paralysis.

A team of Australia-based surgeons has restored the function of upper limbs in 13 young adults who experienced spinal cord injury.

Spinal cord injury (SCI) affects close to 290,000 people in the United States, according to recent estimates.

Of these SCI cases, about 12% result in full paralysis, which doctors refer to as complete tetraplegia.

Traditionally, surgical interventions to restore the function of the hands and arms have involved tendon transfer surgery.

To perform this procedure, surgeons take healthy, functional muscles that have a less important role and relocate them, replacing the muscles that sustained damage as a result of the injury.

Nerve transfer is an alternative to tendon transfer. Unlike the latter, nerve transfer involves reanimating, or reinnervating, the damaged muscle.

Theoretically, nerve transfer has several advantages compared with tendon transfer. Nerve transfers allow for the reanimation of several muscles at a time, and the recovery time after surgery is much shorter.

Previous studies and case reports have deemed the practice of nerve transfer to be “relatively safe and technically feasible.”

Now, a prospective study has examined the effects of nerve transfer surgery in 16 young adults, following up on their progress up to 2 years after surgery.

In this new, first-of-its-kind research, Dr. Natasha van Zyl led a team of scientists from Austin Health in Melbourne, Australia, who looked at the potential of combining “traditional tendon-based techniques with nerve transfers” for restoring “upper limb function.”

The results appear in the journal The Lancet.