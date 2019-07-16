New research examines the link between exposure to air pollution and the risk of coronary artery calcification among Chinese adults.

Studies have linked air pollution with the risk of developing a range of conditions, from neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s to diabetes and atherosclerosis, which is the hardening of the arteries.

For instance, early last month, Medical News Today reported on a study by researchers at the University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions in New York, which linked long-term exposure to air pollution with the risk of atherosclerosis in six cities across the United States.

Now, the same lead author, Meng Wang, has carried out similar research in China, making this new study the first to examine pollution and coronary artery calcification among Chinese adults.

Wang and team set out to examine whether “air pollution and proximity to traffic” correlate with coronary artery calcium score, a key marker of atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis refers to the buildup of plaque inside the artery walls, which, over time, may lead to serious cardiovascular conditions, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and heart attacks.

Wang and team published their findings in the journal JAMA Network Open.