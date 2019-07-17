New research on mice suggests that a mechanism that likely evolved to prevent starvation could be contributing to obesity.

The mechanism involves the protein receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE).

The new finding reveals that RAGE functions as a brake on the release of fat from fat cells.

A study that features in the journal Cell Reports describes the effect of deleting RAGE in mice.

Researchers at NYU School of Medicine in the city of New York, together with colleagues from other United States research centers, fed two groups of mice a high fat diet. They had removed RAGE from the fat cells of one group and left the other group intact beforehand.

After 3 months on the high fat diet, the mice without RAGE in their fat cells had gained 75% less weight than the unmodified mice.

Both sets of mice ate the same amount of food and did the same amount of physical activity.

In another experiment, the team transplanted RAGE free fat tissue from the modified mice into normal mice and put them on a high fat diet for 3 months. These mice also gained less weight than unmodified mice.

The researchers observe that it makes sense that the body has evolved a mechanism for hoarding stored energy for when nutrients are scarce. However, these experiments suggest that an abundance of nutrients has a similar effect.

“We [have] discovered,” says senior study author Ann Marie Schmidt M.D., a professor of endocrinology at NYU School of Medicine, “an antistarvation mechanism that has become a curse in times of plenty because it sees cellular stress created by overeating as similar to stress created by starvation — and puts the brakes on our ability to burn fat.”