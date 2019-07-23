An extensive meta-analysis provides comprehensive evidence that consistently following a healthful, plant based diet could help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Data on thousands of individuals indicate that having a plant based diet may help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

According to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 100 million adults in the United States have diabetes or prediabetes — the set of conditions that precede the development of type 2 diabetes.

One of the main risk factors for type 2 diabetes — the most common form of diabetes — is diet. However, this is a modifiable entity, meaning that, if a person adopts more healthful dietary habits, they can reduce their risk of developing this metabolic condition.

In recent years, many studies have suggested that vegan, vegetarian, or other plant based diets could significantly reduce a person’s diabetes risk.

Now, a team of researchers from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA, has conducted a comprehensive review and meta-analysis of nine studies that considered the association between dietary patterns and the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Between them, these studies involved no fewer than 307,099 participants, among whom 23,544 had type 2 diabetes.

“Plant based dietary patterns are gaining popularity in recent years, so we thought it was crucial to quantify their overall association with diabetes risk, particularly since these diets can vary substantially in terms of their food composition,” notes the review’s first author Frank Qian.

Qian and colleagues report their findings in a paper that appeared yesterday in JAMA Internal Medicine.