Eating earlier in the day aids weight loss by curbing appetite

Published Published Wed 24 Jul 2019
By
Fact checked by Gianna D'Emilio
New research confirms that shifting mealtimes to a smaller window, earlier in the day can aid weight loss. It also reveals that weight loss from this type of meal schedule is likely due to appetite and hunger hormone reduction, rather than calorie burning.
clock surrounded by fruit and nuts
New research finds that eating only between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. curbs the appetite.

A paper that features in the journal Obesity describes a trial that shows how the timing of meals influences metabolism.

The authors write that "Eating in sync with circadian rhythms by eating early in the daytime appears to reduce body weight and improve metabolic health."

However, they add that it is not clear which mechanisms could be driving "these weight loss effects."

Therefore, the new study is the "first randomized trial to determine how meal timing affects 24-hour energy metabolism when food intake and meal frequency are matched."

The researchers compared two groups of people who ate the same three meals per day for 4 days but with different timings: the early time-restricted feeding (eTRF) schedule and the control schedule.

A total of 11 men and women completed the trial: 6 in the eTRF group and 5 in the control group. To qualify for the trial, participants had to be in good health, aged between 25 and 45 years, and carrying excess weight.

Reduced appetite and hunger hormone

The eTRF group breakfasted at 8:00 a.m. and ate their last meal of the day at 2:00 p.m. They then fasted for around 18 hours before breakfasting the next day.

The control group also breakfasted at 8:00 a.m. but their last meal of the day was at 8:00 p.m. Therefore, they fasted for around 12 hours before breakfasting the next day.

Ancient survival mechanism may contribute to obesity epidemic
Ancient survival mechanism may contribute to obesity epidemic
By stressing cells in the same way as starvation, overeating can slow energy release from fat storage, according to research in mice.
Read now

The authors likened the control schedule "to the median reported breakfast and dinner times for American adults."

On the fourth day, the participants underwent a battery of tests in a respiratory chamber to measure their metabolism. The measures included calories burned and the amount of fat, carbohydrates, and proteins burned.

The participants rated various aspects of appetite — such as hunger, desire and capacity to eat, and fulness — by indicating their perception of these measures on a visual sliding scale.

From blood and urine samples that the participants gave in the morning and evening, the team was also able to assess levels of hunger hormones.

The results showed that calorie burning did not differ much between the groups. However, those on the eTRF schedule had lower levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin and reported improvement in some facets of appetite.

Burned more fat

The findings also reveal that the eTRF group appeared to have burned more fat over a 24-hour period.

Speculating on why eTRF could promote fat burning, the team suggests that eating the last meal of the day in the afternoon could help the body switch from burning carbohydrates to burning fat for energy.

However, the researchers caution that the findings on fat burning are preliminary and call for a longer study to verify and confirm whether strategies such as eTRF can help people shed body fat.

Lead study author Courtney M. Peterson, Ph.D., an assistant professor of nutrition sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, says that previous studies had not been able to clarify whether meal timing strategies help people lose weight by burning calories or suppressing appetite.

Findings from animal studies appear to conflict with those of human studies. Some rodent-based studies have suggested that meal timing strategies help shed weight through calorie burning, while others have not found this.

However, Peterson and colleagues point out that those earlier studies had not directly measured calorie burning or they had other drawbacks that could have clouded the results.

"We suspect that a majority of people may find meal timing strategies helpful for losing weight or to maintain their weight since these strategies naturally appear to curb appetite, which may help people eat less."

Courtney M. Peterson, Ph.D.

Related coverage

Is the egg diet effective? There are several versions of the egg diet, all of which involve eating eggs as the main source of protein and restricting other foods. Eggs contain many nutrients, and the diet may help people lose weight. However, they contain no fiber, and they can be high in cholesterol. Find out more about the pros and cons. Read now
How to naturally lose weight fast Being a healthy weight offers many health benefits, as well as a feeling of wellbeing. Fast weight loss is rarely easy, but it is possible to lose weight safely and efficiently by eating a healthful diet and adopting strategies that maximize the body’s potential to burn calories. Learn how to lose weight fast here. Read now
20 ways to lose weight safely Fad diets and rapid weight loss can be unsafe and often lead to people regaining the weight later on. In this article, learn how to lose weight safely by making long-term lifestyle changes. Read now
How long will it take me to lose 10 pounds? Is it possible to safely lose 10 pounds in a week? There are many ways to lose weight, but most require a much longer timeframe. The most successful diets involve lifestyle changes, healthful eating, and exercise. Losing weight quickly may be dangerous and anybody wanting to lose weight rapidly must talk to a doctor. Read now
Intermittent fasting: How I got started Accompany our Research Editor as she recalls the highs and lows of her first month of reducing her calories to 800 on 2 days per week. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness
Nutrition / Diet Sleep / Sleep Disorders / Insomnia

Recommended related news

Popular in: Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness

Scroll to top