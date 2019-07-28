A recent study that looked at nonprofit research funding for different types of cancer found that some of the most common (and most deadly) cancers receive far less money than others, which can directly affect research, drug development, and patient education. Share on Pinterest New research finds that lung cancer is one of the conditions that receive the lowest nonprofit funding. The research, which appears in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, uncovered trends in cancer funding that highlight areas needing more attention. The funding of certain types of cancer was poor, considering how often they occur and how many people die from them. These types included colon, endometrial, liver and bile duct, cervical, ovarian, pancreatic, and lung cancer. On the other hand, some cancers — including breast and pediatric cancer, leukemia, and lymphoma — received significantly more funding relative to those factors. The lead researchers, all from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, were: Suneel Kamath, the chief fellow in the department of hematology and oncology at the university’s Feinberg School of Medicine at the time of this study; Sheetal Kircher, assistant professor of hematology and oncology at Feinberg; and Al Benson, professor of hematology and oncology at Feinberg. “Well-funded patient advocacy organizations should be applauded for their successes,” says Kircher. “We hope to bring awareness to the organizations with less relative funding so we can collaborate to improve funding and outcomes for all patients with cancer.”

IRS tax records reveal funding disparities To uncover how much funding each type of cancer received, the researchers looked at the IRS tax records for nonprofits that raise money for any type of cancer. They only included organizations that reported at least $5 million in annual revenue in 2015. Overall, there were 119 nonprofit organizations, and together, they raised $5.98 billion in annual revenue. A large chunk of this amount was not for one specific cancer — instead, the money went to general cancer funds, such as the American Cancer Society. For the remaining nonprofit organizations, the researchers looked at how much revenue each generated and compared this with the number of new cases of the particular type of cancer. They also looked at the number of deaths each type caused and considered how many years of lost life could result from those deaths. By doing this, they were able to determine the rate of funding compared with the prevalence and mortality rate of the disease.