New research suggests that a multidrug resistant fungus may have emerged as a result of global warming.

Candida auris (C. auris) is a drug resistant species of fungus. Healthcare professionals first identified it in 2009 in Japan. Since then, the fungus has caused outbreaks in five different continents.

Genetic analyses revealed that genetically different clades of the fungus emerged simultaneously in three distinct geographical locations: the Indian subcontinent, Venezuela, and South Africa.

So far, countries that have reported cases of C. auris include “South Korea, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Israel, Oman, South Africa, Colombia, Venezuela, the United States, Canada, and Europe, including the United Kingdom, Norway, Germany, and Spain.”

Furthermore, countries as diverse as Brazil, Kenya, and Malaysia saw geographically distinct clades of the fungus.

For many years, the simultaneous emergence of genetically different clades of the fungus across three different main areas was a mystery. Now, researchers suggest that global warming may explain this phenomenon.

In a new study, Dr. Arturo Casadevall, Ph.D., chair of the Molecular Microbiology and Immunology department at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD, and his colleagues, compared C. auris to its “close phylogenetic relatives,” such as the Candida haemulonii species.

Dr. Casadevall explains the motivation for the research, saying: “What is unusual about Candida auris is that it appeared in three different continents at the same time, and the isolates from India, South Africa, and South America are not related.”

“Something happened to allow this organism to bubble up and cause disease. We began to look into the possibility that it could be climate change.”

So, to find out, the researchers looked at the thermal tolerance of various fungi and published their findings in mBio— a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.