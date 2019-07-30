New research suggests that using controlled electric currents to stimulate certain parts of the ear could readjust the body’s metabolic balance, thus reducing the risk of age related health problems.

Vagus nerve stimulation is a practice that has lately gained a lot of attention from medical researchers.

The vagus nerve is the longest of the nerves that connect the brain with other parts of the body. It provides a direct link between the brain and the gut, and it also interacts with the parasympathetic nervous system.

The parasympathetic nervous system and the sympathetic nervous system together make up the autonomic nervous system, which regulates automatic bodily functions, such as breathing and heart rate.

For these reasons, researchers have looked into using vagus nerve stimulation to support health by reducing inflammation, improving blood pressure, and even fighting anxiety.

Vagus nerve stimulation often requires surgical intervention, in which doctors implant small electrodes in different regions of the body — usually the neck — so that they can deliver the electric stimuli.

However, one extension of the vagus nerve, which reaches some parts of the skin of the outer ear, is more accessible than the others. Doctors can stimulate this branch of the vagus nerve without the need for implants.

Recently, researchers from the Universities of Leeds and Glasgow — both in the United Kingdom — decided to find out whether they could improve autonomic nervous system activity by “tickling” those parts of the ear with small waves of electric current.

“The ear is like a gateway through which we can tinker with the body’s metabolic balance, without the need for medication or invasive procedures,” says lead author Beatrice Bretherton, Ph.D.

The researchers hypothesized that rebalancing autonomic nervous system activity could boost general health and well-being. They also believed that it might prevent the development of certain age related conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and atrial fibrillation.