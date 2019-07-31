If you lie to someone, you may find it more difficult to tell what that other person is thinking or feeling. This is the main takeaway of a new study that examines the ‘unintended consequences of dishonest behavior.’

Even a minor dishonest deed can impair our ability to read others' emotions, new research finds.

Whether it is suffering or joy, empathy helps us feel what another person feels, and — a lot of the time — our ability to empathize is the reason why we choose to do good deeds and help one another.

But does this mean that empathy and ethical behavior are one and the same? What is the relationship between dishonest acts and empathetic feelings?

New research, led by Ashley E. Hardin, assistant professor of organizational behavior at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis., answers some of these questions by looking at how unethical, or dishonest acts affect “empathic accuracy,” or the ability to read another person’s emotions.

Hardin and colleagues found that dishonest deeds can “harm interpersonal relationships through a particular channel: individuals’ ability to detect others’ emotions.”

The researchers published their findings in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General.