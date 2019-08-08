Pimples on the chin are usually the result of hormone fluctuations that can occur during puberty or the menstrual cycle. However, anyone can get pimples on their chin at any age.

For mild cases, a person can treat pimples at home using over-the-counter products and self care.

For more severe cases, a person may want to consult a dermatologist for prescription-strength products or other treatment methods.

Natural oil on the skin can trap dirt, debris, and bacteria in the pores of a person's face, neck, and back. When this occurs, the pores often become red and inflamed, which causes pimples to form.

Keep reading for more information about pimples on the chin and how to get rid of them.

Causes



It is very common for pimples to appear on the chin, especially amongst females and teenagers. It is very common for pimples to appear on the chin, especially amongst females and teenagers.

Pimples on the chin are no different to pimples on other parts of the face, neck, chest, and back.

Oil traps dead skin or other debris and bacteria in one or more pores on the skin. This causes pimples to form.

Pimples on the chin are very common. They are typically the result of fluctuations in hormones. This is particularly the case for females and teenagers, as both tend to experience extreme hormone fluctuations.

Androgens are the hormones responsible for stimulating the creation of sebum. Sebum is the oil responsible for clogging pores and creating pimples. Since hormones can fluctuate throughout adulthood, pimples on the chin can come and go at any time.

Pimples may be a mild nuisance, but they are not typically dangerous.

However, as one study in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology — which examined adult females with acne — notes, pimples can cause mild-to-moderate symptoms of depression or anxiety. As a result, they can impact a person's ability to concentrate on work or school.

Underlying conditions

In some cases, a person may not have pimples on their chin. Instead, they may have one of two other conditions that resemble pimples: ingrown hairs or rosacea.

Ingrown hairs can occur due to shaving. As a result, males are usually more susceptible to ingrown hairs on the chin than females. However, anyone can develop an ingrown hair on their chin or other parts of their face or body.

An ingrown hair is a hair that grows back into the skin instead of out of it. If this occurs, the ingrown hair can resemble a pimple and may swell or become red and painful.

Learn more about ingrown hairs, include how to treat and prevent them, here.

Rosacea is a common skin condition. It causes a person's blood vessels to become visible, which results in noticeable redness. In some cases, rosacea can cause a person's skin to form bumps filled with pus, and these may resemble pimples.

Learn more about rosacea here.

Treatments

People can start treatment of chin pimples at home.

A person should use products that contain either salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. Both can help a person's pimples dry up within a few days, though it could take a couple of weeks.

To treat a local outbreak of pimples on the chin, a person should follow these general steps:

Wash the area with a mild detergent or one that contains salicylic acid.

Apply an ice pack to the area for about 5 minutes, to help reduce redness.

Apply a cream or ointment with benzoyl peroxide.

Avoid picking at the pimples or trying to pop them.

If chin pimples are not going away or are severe, a person may want to consult a dermatologist.

Additional treatments they may recommend include:

oral antibiotics, to kill the trapped bacteria

isotretinoin, which is a medication that doctors prescribe when other treatments are not effective

prescription-strength creams, ointments, or gels

laser therapy

extraction, which involves draining and then removing a large cyst

chemical peels

birth control pills, to help regulate the hormones that produce sebum

Prevention



A person can help prevent pimples developing by washing their face several times a day. A person can help prevent pimples developing by washing their face several times a day.

It is not always possible to fully prevent the development of pimples on the chin. However, there are several things a person can do to help prevent them, including:

washing the chin and all areas of the face with a mild soap twice or more daily

avoiding oily foods and foods with excess sugar

minimizing stress or other hormone triggers

avoiding excessively touching the face with the hands and fingers

using oil free sunscreen regularly

keeping sheets and other bedding clean and washed frequently

avoiding skin products containing oils that can clog the pores

keeping hair away from the chin and cleaning it frequently

To prevent ingrown hairs, people who shave should:

use a moisturizing shaving cream

use a sharp razor

consider trying a less irritating hair removal process

A person should also avoid certain behaviors to help treat and prevent pimples from forming on the chin. For example, a person should try not to:

pop pimples

sleep with makeup on

allow the skin to dry out

switch treatments frequently

use harsh cleaning agents and scrubs

Summary

Chin pimples are a common occurrence that can happen throughout adulthood, especially in females.

Hormones are typically responsible for stimulating the production of extra oil on the chin, which can trap skin cells or dirt and bacteria, which causes pimples to form. A person can often prevent the development of pimples by practicing good skin hygiene and self-care.

If pimples form, treatments usually start with topical creams and ointments. However, in severe cases, they may require more aggressive treatments from a dermatologist.