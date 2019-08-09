New research finds “significant associations” between a person’s optimistic disposition and their sleep quality.

Sleep deprivation is a major public health concern.

In fact, around 30% of adults in the United States do not get the amount of sleep that is optimal for health.

Also, up to 70 million people in the U.S. have a sleep disorder.

A number of things can help improve sleep, such as getting a new mattress, limiting late evening alcohol consumption, exercising regularly, and strictly using the bedroom for rest.

New research suggests that there may be another ingredient that could help sleep, though it may be more difficult to obtain than a new mattress: an optimistic disposition.

The study, which appears in the journal Behavioral Medicine, finds that optimists tend to sleep better. This is a finding that builds on previous studies that have suggested that optimists have better cardiovascular health.

Dr. Rosalba Hernandez, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign School of Social Work, is the lead author of the new research.