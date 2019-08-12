New research examines the brains of people with schizophrenia and finds disrupted patterns of expression in genes linked with sleep-wake cycles. Share on Pinterest New research into schizophrenia finds disruptions in the rhythmicity with which some genes are expressed in the brain. Worldwide, schizophrenia is one of the top 15 leading causes of disability, affecting about 1% of the world’s population. In the United States, slightly more than 1% of adults, about 3 million, may be living with schizophrenia, according to some estimates. The condition causes several symptoms, including impaired thought processes, emotions, and social behavior. People with schizophrenia also frequently experience insomnia and disrupted sleep-wake cycles. New research looks at the link between circadian rhythms — which help regulate day-night cycles — and schizophrenia. Circadian rhythms have implications for gene expression and the rhythms by which genes switch on and off. The new study finds that the timing of gene expression is significantly disrupted in the brains of people who have schizophrenia. Colleen McClung, Ph.D., a professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania, is the senior author of the study. Prof. McClung and colleagues published their findings in the journal Nature Communications .

Studying the biological clock in the brain Prof. McClung and the team obtained postmortem gene expression data from 150 people, 46 of whom had lived with schizophrenia. The people had been younger than 65 years old when they died, and the researchers had access to the times of death. Specifically, the researchers looked at gene expression in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, a brain area involved in cognition and memory.



The term “circadian rhythm” describes “physical, mental, and behavioral changes that follow a daily cycle.” Circadian rhythms are intimately linked with the “biological clock,” which refers to “an organism’s innate timing device […] composed of specific molecules (proteins) that interact in cells throughout the body.” Gene expression regulates the behavior of these proteins. So, some genes switch on at night, while others do so during the day. In their present study, Prof. McClung and the team examined the rhythms by which some genes switched on and off in the brains of people with schizophrenia, and compared these rhythms with those in the brains of people who did not have the condition. Because they knew whether the people had died during the day or night, the researchers could devise a statistical method of revealing patterns in the rhythmicity of gene expression.