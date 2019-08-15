Temporary numbness and tingling can occur after spending too much time sitting cross-legged, or with a head resting on a crooked arm.

But long term, severe, or disabling numbness and tingling is usually a sign of neurological conditions or nerve damage.

This article focuses on common causes and treatments for numbness and tingling, including multiple sclerosis (MS).

Causes in different parts of the body



Numbness (lost, reduced, or altered sensation) and tingling (an odd prickling sensation) are types of temporary paresthesia.

These sensations commonly occur after sitting or standing in a particular position or even wearing tight clothing for too long. This puts pressure on nerves and blood vessels, reducing sensation.

Symptoms usually go away soon after the nerve pressure is reduced or relieved.

Multiple sclerosis

Numbness and tingling are two of the most common and early symptoms of MS.

MS often causes mild to severe numbness and tingling on the skin or certain parts of the body, including the:

arms and hands

legs and feet

face

body, often across the body in a band (sometimes described as an MS hug)

The numbness and tingling symptoms of MS are rarely disabling or permanent. But severe numbness can make it difficult for a person to use the numb body part, which may interfere with everyday activities.

For example, numb hands can make holding things, typing, or self-care hard or impossible. If someone has numb feet or legs, walking and driving can be dangerous. People with numbness and tingling in their face may also mistakenly bite their tongue or inner mouth.

Severe numbness can make it hard to tell when things are very hot or cold, increasing the risk of burns and frostbite.

Other conditions

Other conditions affecting the central nervous system that can cause numbness and tingling include:

Stroke. Sudden numbness in the arm, leg, or face, especially on one side of the body, is an early symptom of stroke.

Mini-strokes. Transient ischemic attacks, or mini-strokes, can cause one side of the face to go numb and droop.

Encephalitis. In severe cases, inflammation in the brain and spinal cord can cause a loss of sensation in parts of the body or partial paralysis in the arms or legs.

Transverse myelitis. Inflammation in the spinal cord can cause a band-like sensation across the torso, as well as weakness in the legs and sometimes arms.

Tumors. Tumors can put pressure on parts of the spinal cord and brain, resulting in numbness and tingling. Tumors in the cerebral cortex (outer region of the brain) tend to cause numbness on one side of the body. Tumors in and close to the cranial nerves tend to cause facial numbness and weakness. Tumors impacting the spinal cord can cause numbness, usually in both arms and legs.

Back and neck damage. Back and neck injuries can cause nerve damage or compression, resulting in numbness and tingling.

Magnesium deficiency. Magnesium helps regulate many systems in the body, including proper nerve function. Severe magnesium deficiencies, or hypomagnesemia, can cause numbness and tingling.

Some other conditions that target specific parts of the body can cause numbness and tingling. Body parts include:

Feet and legs

People with diabetes may experience diabetic neuropathy, a type of nerve damage. It can occur over time as the metabolic effects of diabetes in the bloodstream damage nerves.

One-third to one-half of people with diabetes have peripheral neuropathy, a form that typically causes numbness and pain in the feet and legs, or less commonly, in the hands and arm.

Hands and feet



Vitamin B12 deficiency, or pernicious anemia, can cause nerve damage due to low red blood cell levels and reduced oxygen circulation. This can cause peripheral neuropathy.

Alcoholic liver damage can cause peripheral neuropathy, affecting the hands and feet.

A range of medications can also cause peripheral neuropathy, such as:

blood pressure or heart medications

chemotherapy and cancer medications

medications for HIV and AIDS

anti-alcohol medications

anticonvulsants

skin medications

infection fighting medications

Fingers

Calcium is vital to proper nerve function and blood flow. Hypocalcemia, or calcium deficiency, can cause numbness and tingling in the fingers.

Carpal tunnel syndrome can also cause numbness, tingling, and pain in the hands and fingers. It occurs when the median nerve, a major nerve in the arm, becomes compressed in the space where it travels through the wrist.

Hands

Panic attacks, or sudden overwhelming periods of fear and anxiety without real danger, can cause a range of symptoms, including numbness or tingling in the hands.

Face

Toothaches and infections can compress facial nerves, causing numbness in the face and mouth.

Diagnosis

To diagnose the cause of numbness and tingling, a doctor will review a person's medical history, do a physical examination, and ask questions about symptoms. They may then order laboratory tests, such as blood tests, to confirm or rule out potential causes.

In some cases, a doctor may request further testing, such as MRIs or other imaging tests. Electromyography and nerve conduction studies can help assess the extent and type of nerve damage, especially when neuropathy causes the tingling.

Treatment

Treatment for numbness and tingling depends on its cause.

MS

Numbness related to MS is usually relatively harmless and painless.

Niacin, a B complex vitamin, may help reduce inflammation and related numbness.

In cases of severe or painful numbness, treatment may involve a short round of corticosteroids, which also quickens recovery by reducing inflammation.

Several medications designed to treat different conditions may also help reduce numbness and tingling associated with MS, such as:

gabapentin

pregabalin

carbamazepine

phenytoin

amitriptyline, imipramine, and nortriptyline

Other conditions

Several different treatment plans may help reduce or manage numbness and tingling not related to MS, such as:

Stroke. Medications to treat clots for ischemic stroke (if within 3 hours of first symptoms), and surgery or endovascular procedures for hemorrhagic stroke.

Medications to treat clots for ischemic stroke (if within 3 hours of first symptoms), and surgery or endovascular procedures for hemorrhagic stroke. Transverse myelitis. Pain medications, antivirals, intravenous immunoglobulin, or plasma exchange therapy.

Pain medications, antivirals, intravenous immunoglobulin, or plasma exchange therapy. Meningitis. Antibiotics, anticonvulsants, and corticosteroids.

Antibiotics, anticonvulsants, and corticosteroids. Tumors. Surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and other drug therapies.

Surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and other drug therapies. Diabetic neuropathy. Physical activity, healthful diet, following diabetes treatment plans, checking feet daily for changes, and getting regular foot exams.

Physical activity, healthful diet, following diabetes treatment plans, checking feet daily for changes, and getting regular foot exams. Carpal tunnel. Wrist braces, over-the-counter pain medications, nerve gliding exercises, or surgery. Avoiding trigger activities.

Wrist braces, over-the-counter pain medications, nerve gliding exercises, or surgery. Avoiding trigger activities. Pernicious anemia. Vitamin B12 injections, pills, or nose gels or sprays.

Vitamin B12 injections, pills, or nose gels or sprays. Hypocalcemia and hypomagnesemia. Infusions or supplements, dietary changes, staying away from triggers, treating underlying causes.

Prevention

The best way to prevent numbness and tingling depends on the cause.

However, several lifestyle habits may help prevent or reduce numbness and tingling associated with MS, such as:

eating a low fat, high fiber diet

getting enough vitamin D and biotin (a B vitamin)

taking regular moderate exercise

learning strategies to cope with heat and cold

having a regular sleep schedule

limiting or avoiding alcohol and smoking

managing and reducing stress

Prevention strategies for conditions other than MS that can cause numbness and tingling include:

eating a low fat, high fiber diet rich in fruits and vegetables

limiting salt (sodium) intake

maintaining a healthy body weight and body mass index (BMI)

getting 2.5 hours of moderate intensity aerobic activity weekly

limiting alcohol intake and stop smoking

washing hands with soap and water regularly

avoiding sharing food or other objects with people potentially exposed to infective conditions

staying up-to-date with vaccinations

avoiding radiation exposure

limiting repetitive hand or wrist motions

eating foods rich in vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium or take supplements

treating back pain early and limit activities that make the pain worse

getting psychotherapy

managing stress

When to see a doctor



If a person experiences persistent numbness or tingling, they should speak to their doctor.

See a doctor if numbness or tingling is persistent or occurs without an obvious cause, or if they accompany any of the following symptoms :

fatigue

vision problems

muscle weakness and cramps

bladder and bowel problems

pain

intense anxiety

back or neck pain

reduced appetite

People who experience certain symptoms with numbness and tingling may need emergency medical attention. These symptoms include:

symptoms on one side of the body

confusion, trouble speaking, or slurred speech

chest pain

severe headache

sudden fever

convulsions

nausea and vomiting

stiff neck

light sensitivity

pale or yellowed skin

irregular heartbeat

Summary

Many conditions can cause numbness and tingling, including MS.

Usually, the severity, frequency, and location of symptoms depend on the cause.

Although some causes have no cure, many have symptoms that are temporary, painless, or respond to at home care.

Several lifestyle habits, medications, and types of therapy can help reduce or prevent symptoms.

People with unexplained numbness and tingling should talk to a doctor as early as possible. The outlook for most conditions associated with numbness and tingling improves with early treatment. For example, treating MS early can help reduce the risk of severe complications, especially disability.