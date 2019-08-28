The World Health Organization (WHO) have recently published a report that looks at the impact of microplastics in drinking water on human health. They conclude that currently, the effects are unknown.

Share on Pinterest Do microplastics in drinking water directly impact human health?

In 2015, humans produced around 407 million tons of plastic.

However, plastic does not biodegrade; instead, it breaks down into progressively smaller pieces of plastic.

This means that in our environment, there are pieces of plastic measurable in both meters and nanometers.

Tiny pieces of plastic, or “microplastics,” end up everywhere — including the water supply.

A recent review collated 50 studies wherein scientists found microplastics in fresh water, drinking water, or waste water. Some of these studies counted thousands of microplastic particles in every liter of drinking water.

Theoretically, if a person consumes them, some microplastics are small enough to pass through the gut wall and enter the circulatory system. Whether or not this happens, and whether or not it impacts human health, remains unknown.

Because plastics are ubiquitous in the environment, and because they are not going away, it is vital that we understand the effects — if any. A recent WHO report set out to develop a clearer picture.