Being with a romantic partner can bring many — and sometimes — surprising health benefits. Studies have shown that merely touching the one we love can act as a pain reliever. New research suggests that even just being in a loved one’s presence can help reduce pain.

Research published as recently as last year has shown that when a person holds hands with their significant other, they become more resilient to painful stimuli.

The study suggested that this happens because when we touch someone we love, our brainwaves synchronize, making painful stimuli seem less painful.

But can simply being in the company of the person we love have the same effect? A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Health Sciences, Medical Informatics and Technology in Hall, Austria, and the University of the Balearic Islands in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, thinks so.

According to the researchers, just being in the same room as our romantic partner can improve our tolerance to pain, even if we don’t hold hands, otherwise touch, or receive any verbal support. The study’s findings appear in the Scandinavian Journal of Pain.

“To extend our knowledge of the role of individual differences in social pain modulation, the present study aimed to investigate the implications of dispositional empathy, which refers to a stable trait tendency to be aware of, and vicariously experience, the thoughts, feelings and perceptions of another,” the authors explain in the study paper.