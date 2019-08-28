New research suggests that antibiotics may raise the risk of rheumatoid arthritis by altering the gut microbiota. Share on Pinterest New research suggests that antibiotics may put people at increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis. About 1.3 million adults in the United States are living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), an autoimmune condition that causes inflammation of the joints. Researchers do not yet fully understand what drives RA, although they suspect a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Some of the potential triggers of RA include hormonal changes and exposure to certain types of dust or fibers, as well as some viral or bacterial infections. New research points to the use of antibiotics and the changes that such use may lead to in a person’s gut microbiota as potential causes of RA. Lindsay Hall, group leader at the Quadram Institute on the Norwich Research Park in the United Kingdom, is the last and corresponding author of the new study, which appears in the journal BMC Medicine.

Studying RA and antibiotics Hall and team started from the observation that according to previous studies, using antibiotics, particularly in childhood, significantly raises the risk of developing infections and inflammatory bowel conditions. More recent studies have suggested that antibiotics may also increase the risk of autoimmune conditions such as type 1 diabetes, autoimmune liver disease, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Furthermore, the authors note, other studies in mice have shown that germ-free rodents do not go on to develop inflammatory arthritis, while human studies have found differences in the composition of the gut microbiota between people with and without the condition. All of the above suggests that the microbiota plays an important role in the development of this inflammatory condition. So, Hall and team set out to “investigate the association between antibiotic prescriptions and the onset of RA using a large, U.K. based” dataset.