The team, led by Dr. Sang-Woo Jeong, published the findings in the European Heart Journal last week and also presented them at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2019 , held in Paris, France.

The study revealed that individuals with cardiovascular disease seemed to benefit more from exercise than healthy individuals — and the more they exercised, the better.

Now, for the first time, researchers — many from Seoul National University, in South Korea — have compared the effects of exercise on the risk of death in a cohort of healthy participants and a cohort of participants with preexisting cardiovascular disease.

However, no studies had looked at how exercise really benefits individuals who already have cardiovascular disease.

Existing evidence shows that staying physically active can help a person live longer and that regular exercise can help prevent many chronic conditions, including cardiovascular disease .

New research comparing the benefits of exercise for healthy people versus people with cardiovascular disease found that the latter may benefit the most from being physically active.

Dr. Jeong and colleagues analyzed the data of 441,798 participants, who were part of the Korean National Health Insurance Services Health Screening Cohort .

Of these, 131,558 participants had preexisting cardiovascular disease, while 310,240 were healthy. All of the participants were aged 40 or over, with an average age of 60. All had taken part in a health screening program between 2009 and 2015 and had provided information about their levels of physical activity.

In their analysis, the researchers also had access to follow-up data for nearly 6 years, as well as information regarding death and its cause, accessed through the Korean National Death Index.

The participants provided information on their levels of physical activity via surveys that asked them to report how often they had been physically active in the past week. In this case, physical activity referred mainly to instances of aerobic exercise and did not include daily activities, such as housework.

The researchers converted these data into units of metabolic equivalent task minutes per week (MET-mins/week), which allowed them to quantify levels of activity.

Dr. Jeong and the team found that, after the 6-year follow-up period, the participants with cardiovascular disease had benefitted more from physical activity than the healthy participants.

More specifically, for every 500 MET-mins/week, healthy individuals saw a 7% reduction in premature death risk, while those with cardiovascular disease saw a 14% death risk reduction.

Among healthy individuals, those who saw the most benefits were those who undertook 0–499 MET-mins/week of exercise. The benefits were less significant for healthy people who undertook 500–1,000 MET-mins/week, only increasing again after the 1,000 MET-mins/week landmark.

As for participants with cardiovascular disease, once more, individuals who undertook 0–499 MET-mins/week of exercise saw the most significant benefits. However, in this cohort’s case, risk reduction continued to rise beyond the 500 MET-mins/week point.

Yet, at the same time, the researchers noted that almost 50% of all participants exercised very little, and about 25% of participants reported no physical activity.

“We found that approximately half of the people in the study did not reach the recommended level of leisure-time physical activity, and a quarter had a totally sedentary lifestyle,” says Dr. Jeong.

“People with cardiovascular disease had lower levels of physical activity than those without, but the more exercise people did, the lower their risk of death during the 6 years of follow-up. The main new finding of this study is that people with cardiovascular disease benefit from a physically active lifestyle to a greater extent than healthy people without cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Jeong explains.