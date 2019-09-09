Whether web or telephone based, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) may be more effective than standard treatments for IBS — and the benefits last in the long term.

Share on Pinterest Web based CBT relieves IBS symptoms and provides lasting benefits.

This is the main takeaway of a new study, which now appears in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology .

Prof. Hazel Everitt, from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, is the lead and corresponding author of the paper.

Previous research that Prof. Everitt spearheaded showed that CBT combined with standard care can alleviate the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

At the time, the research — which Medical News Today reported on — focused on interactive web and telephone based CBT. It compared the benefits of CBT complementing standard therapy with those of standard treatment alone.

However, the new study has compared the benefits of web or telephone based CBT on their own with those of standard care, or “treatment as usual.”

The researchers defined standard care as “continuation of current medications, which varied from patient to patient, and usual general practitioner or consultant follow-up with no psychological therapy.”

Prof. Everitt and colleagues wanted to examine the long term effects of these therapies because although previous research has shown CBT to be effective, there is still “uncertainty” about whether or not these benefits last.