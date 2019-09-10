Antidepressants are more effective for some people than they are for others, but what factors influence how well they work? Research in mice suggests that exposure to external stimuli may play a key role.

“Antidepressants” is the term by which people usually refer to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a class of drugs that doctors usually prescribe to treat conditions such as major depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Yet, these drugs do not work for everyone, and they do not necessarily work as well all the time. Sometimes, it can take a lot of trials and adjustments for a person to find the drug dosage and combination that is best for them.

But what factors have a critical role in influencing how effective antidepressants are for an individual? This is a question that researchers are still debating.

Silvia Poggini, Ph.D., and Prof. Igor Branchi, alongside other colleagues from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in Rome, Italy have conducted some preliminary research in a mouse model of depression that — if replicated successfully in humans — may bring a possibly surprising answer.

Exposure to a stressful versus a relaxing environment, they say, could affect certain molecular mechanisms, influencing how well antidepressants perform. These mechanisms are those of inflammation and neuroplasticity, or the brain’s ability to change and adapt.

Poggini and Prof. Branchi recently presented the results of their experiments through a talk and a poster at this year’s European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Their presentations summarize the findings that they presented at length in three study papers: one appearing in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity in 2016, one featuring in Molecular Psychiatry in 2017, and another paper that they published in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity earlier this year.

“If confirmed in humans, these results may have fairly far reaching implications. The work shows that neuroplasticity and inflammation are interdependent and that to provide the right conditions for the antidepressant to work, inflammation need[s] to be tightly controlled,” says Prof. Branchi.