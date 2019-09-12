New research in mice suggests that gut microbes have a role in regulating muscle mass and function.

The findings offer fresh clues not only on how muscles function, grow, and develop but also on how they communicate with the nerves that control movement.

The revelations also point to potential new directions for addressing the loss of muscle mass and strength that typically accompanies aging.

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore led the international study, which features in a recent Science Translational Medicine paper.

They compared strength and movement in mice as they underwent a series of exercises in the laboratory.

Some of the mice were germ-free and had no gut microbes or microbiota, while the rest were normal, healthy mice that had gut microbes.

The researchers found that the mice without gut microbes had weaker skeletal muscles and produced less energy than the mice with gut microbes.

In addition, the team found that transplanting gut microbes from normal mice into germ-free mice increased muscle mass and strength in the latter. This intervention also led to partial restoration of muscle growth and function in the previously germ-free mice.

“These results,” says senior study author Sven Pettersson, a professor in the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at NTU, “further strengthen the growing evidence of gut microbes acting as crucial gatekeepers to human health, and provide new insight into muscle mass maintenance with respect to aging.”