Bonobos have some unique social habits that make them highly fascinating to zoologists. One of these habits is the females’ favorite pastime: sex with each other. Why is same-sex sexual behavior so important to these females?

Some people refer to bonobos as “the hippie apes.”

Bonobos are a now endangered species of great ape. They live in the forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The nickname of “hippie ape” refers to the remarkable social practices of these primates, which display tight cooperation.

This includes sharing food, the largely equal standing of females and males in bonobo communities, and same-sex sexual behavior among males and females alike.

Recently, researchers from various academic institutions — including the Leibniz Institute for Farm Animal Biology in Dummerstorf, Germany, Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, and the University of Zurich in Switzerland — have been looking into why female bonobos display same-sex sexual behaviors.

The researchers’ interest in female bonobos in particular arose from the fact that in the wild, all adult females engage in genito-genital rubbing (rubbing the genitals together) on a frequent basis.

Although males also engage in same-sex sexual behavior, they do so with less frequency, making the females’ behavior even more remarkable by contrast.

So far, the investigators explain, there have been various theories about why females have so much sex with each other. These include the idea that this behavior could help females reduce social tensions and form social bonds.

However, they add, previous studies have only provided indirect evidence in support of these hypothesis.

In the new study — the findings of which appear in the journal Hormones and Behavior — the researchers focused on a well-established community of bonobos in the wild: the Bompusa bonobo community at LuiKotale, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.