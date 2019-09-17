Three rare sightings of young adult mountain gorillas playing on their own in a stream in the wild suggest that these large primates may take pleasure, just as humans do, in splashing around for the fun of it.

Share on Pinterest In a rare occurrence, researchers have recorded adult mountain gorillas playing on their own in water, just enjoying themselves.

Play is an important developmental process not just in humans but also in other primates.

Through play, humans and other animals gain more physical and mental acuity and learn behaviors that will serve them well into adulthood.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, “Gorillas share 98.3% of their genetic code with humans, making them our closest cousins after chimpanzees and bonobos.”

Like humans and many other primates, gorillas — especially throughout childhood and adolescence — engage in play, which allows them to learn key skills and behaviors. Play also allows young gorillas to strengthen their muscles and become more agile.

So far, researchers have focused mostly on studying play as a social activity, but they have paid less attention to gorillas’ solitary play and what it might mean to them.

For this reason, a few recent sightings of mountain gorillas playing on their own in water have caught the attention of a team of investigators, from the Primate Research Institute at Kyoto University, in Japan, the Primate Cognition Research Group, in Lisbon, Portugal, and Conservation Through Public Health, a nonprofit organization in Entebbe, Uganda.

The sightings — which occurred at the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, in Uganda — were even more unusual because the gorillas playing on their own were subadults and adults: a 9-year-old female, a 10-year-old female, a 7-year-old male, and a 15-year old male.