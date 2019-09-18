Researchers keep on developing new drugs to fight cancer, and while some are indeed effective, others never fulfill their promise. A new study now explains why many cancer drugs may not work in the way their developers think they do. But within the problem also lies the solution.

Share on Pinterest A new study finds that many new cancer drugs may not work as intended.

Cancer affects millions of people around the world, and in some cases, it does not respond to the forms of therapy that doctors usually prescribe.

For this reason, researchers keep on looking for ever more effective drugs that can stop cancer in its tracks. Sometimes, these new therapeutics live up to their developers’ expectations, while at other times they fall short.

As the search for improved anticancer drugs continues, a new study has discovered that many of the new medications that do work often target different mechanisms than those the scientists intended them for.



This may also explain why many new drugs fail to work.

The finding comes from a team of scientists at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York, who originally set out to study a different issue. Jason Sheltzer, Ph.D., and team initially wanted to identify the genes that had links to low survival rates among people receiving cancer treatment.

But this work led them to find something they did not expect: that MELK, a protein formerly linked with cancer growth, does not affect tumor progression.

Because cancer tumors contain high levels of MELK, researchers had thought that cancer cells used this protein to proliferate. They thought that by stopping MELK production, this would also slow down tumor growth.

However, Sheltzer and colleagues found that this was not true. When they used specialized gene-editing technology (CRISPR) to “switch off” the genes that encoded MELK production, it turned out that this did not affect cancer cells, which kept increasing as before.

If a therapeutic target that researchers believed held so much promise did not work in the way that scientists had expected, could this also be true of other therapeutic targets? “My intention was to investigate whether MELK was an aberration,” notes Sheltzer.