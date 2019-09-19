Researchers at the University of Texas have found that generally, both men and women in the United States have a limited awareness of the fact that untreated human papillomavirus (HPV) infections can lead to anal, genital, and oral cancers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HPV — a sexually transmitted infection — “is so common that nearly all sexually active men and women get the virus at some point in their lives.”

Although HPV may come and go unnoticed, for some people, it could bring more serious consequences .

For example, HPV can lead to cervical cancer, anal cancer, penile cancer, and oral cancer, among others.

To prevent the spread of HPV, the CDC recommend that teenagers and young adults ages 11–27 should get vaccinated against the virus.

Despite the fact that HPV can increase a person’s risk of developing some types of cancer, a new study from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health has found that most adults in the U.S. remain unaware of these possibilities.

“The lack of knowledge may have contributed to low HPV vaccination rates in the U.S.,” says lead study author Dr. Ashish Deshmukh.