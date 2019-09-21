Scientists studying an array of fiber sources show which fiber molecules benefit a group of gut bacteria in a mouse model.



Which sources of fiber are best for the microbiome?

For more research-backed information about the microbiome and how it affects your health, please visit our dedicated hub.

Western diets are typically high in saturated fats and sugar and low in fiber. But there is plenty of evidence that our way of eating does not agree with our gut microbiome.

Our microbial passengers are crucial to our health. They help us digest our food, are essential to the immune system, and may be linked to an even wider array of health aspects, such as mental and cardiometabolic health.

Earlier this year, Medical News Today reported on a World Health Organization-commissioned meta-analysis that indicated that eating between 25 and 29 grams of fiber each day correlates with a lower incidence of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and colon cancer.

While doctors advise some people to follow a low fiber diet due to specific health conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disorder, for most people, a high fiber diet is key for gut health.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adult females aged 31–50 consume 25.2 grams of fiber per day and that adult males in the same age bracket consume 30.8 grams of fiber per day.

But what sources of fiber are best, and which molecules in fiber do our gut microbes respond to?

A team of researchers from Washington University School of Medicine, in St. Louis, MO, along with international collaborators, set out to answer these questions with a long term view of developing what they call microbiota directed foods, to improve our health.