Researchers have found that antibiotic resistance is on the rise among farm animals in low-to-middle income countries. This could have a severe impact on the animals’ well-being and the health of consumers. For this reason, they urge the development of better farming policies around the world.

For the past few years, scientists have been sounding the alarm about antibiotic resistance repeatedly.

Antibiotic resistance refers to dangerous bacteria’s increasing adaptability and imperviousness to the action of antibiotics, which are potent drugs designed to fight bacterial infections.

Humans may soon face an antibiotic resistance crisis, as the bacteria we are vulnerable to may stop responding to treatments that used to be effective against them.

Now, a new threat has become apparent: the rise of antibiotic resistance among farm animals, including pigs, cattle, and poultry.

Previous research has found that an increasing number of farmers are treating farm animals bred for human consumption with antimicrobial drugs. Researchers have expressed concerns about the impact this might have on human health in the lung run.

Now, a new study — featured in the journal Science — confirms that this practice has led to an increased number of antibiotic or antimicrobial resistance cases among farm animals all over the world.