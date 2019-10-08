My name is Chris Fry, and I’m 69 years old. My wife, Katy, and I have been married for 43 years, and we have two children who each have two children of their own.

I’ve had a career of 50 years in railway engineering, almost all of this time being in bridge repair, refurbishment, replacement, or new build. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the work — something new every day — especially working with a great group of people.

I’ve enjoyed good health over the years, bar breaking my arm falling off a shelf when I was very small. What was I doing on a shelf, you may ask!

I had a mild heart attack a few years ago, but I’ve had very little else to do with health or hospitals in between.

In the autumn and winter months of 2018, I was struggling with a persistent cough. Nothing was showing on a chest X-ray, so I received a referral to a respiratory consultant for a CT scan.

Then, on January 17, 2019, the consultant informed me that the CT scan showed I had cancer in the bowel, liver, and lungs. I told my family, and, a week later, we saw an oncology consultant who explained that the cancer was essentially incurable.

The consultant said that, without intervention, I might have a remaining life span of between 6 and 12 months. Surgery was not an option, and chemotherapy may only prolong life by a year or so.

Together with my family, I elected to start chemotherapy immediately. Eight months on, I have had two rounds of six sessions of chemotherapy.

CT scans at the beginning and after each chemo session have shown no detectable growth in cancer. I am now into a third round of chemotherapy.

There are some modest, negative side effects. Essentially, though, I feel quite well and energized, mentally and emotionally. And, I have modest physical energy, although I’m not going to climb a mountain any time soon!

But I still have Stage 4 cancer and a prognosis of near death.

I want to say a little about how this has affected me over the past 8 months. Everyone has some contact with this subject; someone in your family, a work colleague, a neighbor.

Can we make sense of this difficult subject?

These are my personal reflections. My wife and children also have their own journeys to make, shared, but different.

Cancer used to be covered over in society; even the word wasn’t spoken. When my wife’s father died of cancer while she was in her teens, she didn’t know — and her mother didn’t know — what the problem was. No one told them.

It is still a chilling word for the following reasons:

It is typically painful and discouraging to live with untreated cancer.

It is typically painful and discouraging to live with treated cancer.

It typically leads directly to death.

So, it is hard to speak about, and I’m sure many who read this will have troubling memories.