A new study analyzing two surveys of Generation X members carried out 23 years apart show that narcissism and its components — vanity, entitlement, and leadership — decline with age.

Share on Pinterest How does narcissism change over the decades?

The study appears in a recent issue of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

In 1992, researchers surveyed 486 students from the University of California at Berkeley and then caught up with 237 of the original participants 23 years later.

Although this cohort comprises an elite group of individuals — 64% of whom gain a terminal degree and ultimately earn double the national average income — the authors of the new paper feel the patterns in the data are so strong that they likely apply to Generation X overall.

The study’s conclusions are also consistent with previous research. Emily Grijalva, the co-lead author of the study and professor of organized behavior at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School, explains:

“Past work has supported the argument that people tend to mature over time by showing that they generally become more conscientious, agreeable, and emotionally stable — less anxious and depressed — from young adulthood to middle age.”

Asserting that narcissism is the “antithesis of maturity,” she notes that “Maturity here is considered, in social terms — a more pleasant and productive citizen in a society.”

Only 3% of the subjects showed an increase in narcissism. However, “some remained just as narcissistic at age 41 as they had been when they were 18 years old,” says co-lead Eunike Wetzel of Otto-von-Guericke University in Magdeburg, Germany.