'New lead' in hunt for better schizophrenia drugs

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
The so-called negative symptoms of schizophrenia, which include anhedonia, can be particularly debilitating. One recent study attempted to identify their neurological roots.
Inside a PET scan
Using PET scans, scientists investigated the origins of schizophrenia's negative symptoms.

Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that affects an estimated 1% of the United States population.

Scientists tend to divide symptoms into two broad categories: positive and negative.

Positive symptoms include delusions, racing thoughts, and hallucinations.

Negative symptoms include a lack of motivation, a lack of desire to engage in social interactions, and anhedonia, which is an inability to experience pleasure.

Currently, healthcare providers treat schizophrenia with antipsychotics. These drugs can improve positive symptoms, but they do little to address the negative ones.

In fact, as it stands, there are no drugs that specifically target negative symptoms. One of the primary reasons for this gap is a corresponding gap in our understanding of why negative symptoms arise.

Recently, a group of researchers investigated a class of receptors that earlier studies have implicated in negative symptoms.

Mu-opioid receptors

The body produces opioids, which activate various groups of receptors, including mu-opioid receptors (MORs). MORs in a region of the brain called the striatum appear to play a pivotal role in the experience of pleasure and reward.

MORs also seem to be important in both the anticipation and enjoyment of a reward.

For instance, a study wherein scientists genetically engineered mice to lack MORs found that the animals were less motivated to eat. Another study discovered that when researchers blocked the MOR system in rats, they showed less interest in socializing with other animals.

Common food preservative may help to treat schizophrenia
Common food preservative may help to treat schizophrenia
A food preservative might enhance the effect of a common schizophrenia drug.
Read now

Conversely, when scientists stimulated the MOR system in rats, it enhanced their reward responses.

Other studies in humans have added to this evidence. As an example, when researchers stimulated a participant's opioid system, it increased the pleasurable experience of viewing rewarding images and boosted motivation to view them.

Overall, as the authors of the latest study write, "both preclinical and human studies show a potential role of MOR in mediating anhedonia, amotivation, and asociality."

How does this relate to schizophrenia?

Some earlier studies, which examined the brains of people with schizophrenia after death, found reduced MOR availability. However, studies have produced conflicting results.

In the latest study to investigate this, scientists from the MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences in the United Kingdom took a new approach. They used PET scans to assess MOR levels in 19 participants with schizophrenia and 20 people without schizophrenia.

This was the first study to assess MOR availability in live participants with schizophrenia. They published their findings in the journal Nature Communications.

In brief, they found "significantly lower MOR availability in the striatum of patients with schizophrenia relative to controls."

In a secondary analysis, they revealed a reduction in MOR availability in other brain regions involved in processing pleasure, including the insular cortex, amygdala, midbrain, and orbitofrontal cortex.

Study limitations and the future

The authors do outline certain limitations of their study. For instance, all the participants with schizophrenia were taking antipsychotic medication at the time.

Although they note that there is no evidence to suggest that these drugs interact with the MOR system, they say that future studies should recruit individuals who have never taken antipsychotics.

They also note that because tobacco can affect MOR signaling, and the participants with schizophrenia smoked more cigarettes, this might have influenced the results.

However, they also explain that there was "no correlation between MOR availability and [the] number of tobacco cigarettes smoked."

Overall, the study authors conclude that "[MOR] availability is reduced in the striatum and other brain regions involved in hedonic processes." This conclusion supports previous findings and, hopefully, could lead to improved treatments for people with schizophrenia.

"We desperately need treatment approaches for schizophrenia. This is a promising new lead that could help us develop a new treatment."

Senior study author Oliver Howes

Related coverage

Understanding anhedonia: What happens in the brain? People with anhedonia can no longer enjoy the things that they once loved. In this Spotlight feature, we ask what's going on in the brain. Read now
Types of personality disorder A personality disorder affects an individual and how they see themselves and others. A personality disorder is a mental health condition that can impact a person’s relationships and how they function in everyday life. Narcissism, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and antisocial disorders are examples. Read now
Understanding the symptoms of schizophrenia Schizophrenia is a mental health illness that affects about 1 percent of all adults globally. It can cause symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, problems concentrating, lack of motivation, and social withdrawal. Some people have it for many years without presenting symptoms, while in others, it develops quickly. Read now
What are the different types of schizophrenia? Schizophrenia is when someone has unusual expressions or perceptions of reality. Nowadays, it is seen as one condition rather than different types. Find out here what schizophrenia is, and what three symptoms a person must show to be diagnosed. Also, we look at what has changed in the way doctors treat schizophrenia. Read now
What to know about anxiety Anxiety is a normal emotion that causes increased alertness, fear, and physical signs, such as a rapid heart rate. However, when anxiety reactions become an on-going emotional state or out of proportion to the event that caused it, a person may have anxiety disorder. Read on to learn about the types and treatments. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Schizophrenia
Mental Health Neurology / Neuroscience

Popular in: Schizophrenia

Scroll to top