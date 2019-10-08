An existing blood thinner — used to prevent the formation of blood clots in people at risk of stroke — could help delay the development of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study in a mouse model.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, a neurodegenerative condition in which people experience progressive memory loss.

Some treatments can help people with Alzheimer’s disease manage this symptom and others to a certain extent.

However, there is currently neither a cure nor a tried and true method of preventing the condition.

This is why researchers worldwide continue to search for strategies and therapies that could at least delay the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms.

This is also what a team of investigators — many from the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC), in Madrid, Spain, and The Rockefeller University, in New York — has recently investigated.

In a new study, coordinated by Marta Cortés Canteli, Ph.D., the team has used a known anticoagulant, a drug that prevents blood clots, to slow the onset of Alzheimer’s disease symptoms in a mouse model.

The researchers took this approach because previous studies have shown that individuals with this condition also tend to have poor circulation in the brain.

In the new study paper — which appears in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology — Cortés Canteli and colleagues explain that just 1 year’s treatment with this drug resulted in no memory loss and no reduction in cerebral blood flow in a mouse model of the disease.

“This discovery marks an important advance toward the translation of our results to clinical practice to achieve an effective treatment for Alzheimer disease,” says Cortés Canteli.