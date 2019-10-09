An ingenious new experiment suggests that by drawing from their own experience, great apes can tell when others have false beliefs and can predict another agent’s actions by using their “theory of mind” — an ability that they share with humans.

New research strengthens the idea that great apes, including chimps, have a theory of mind ability, just like humans.

When we see a person in need, and we can anticipate their calls for help, we use our theory of mind. When someone’s trying to deceive or lie to us, our theory of mind enables us to expose the other’s deceitful intentions.

The term theory of mind describes a person’s ability to attribute mental states and intentions to another human, or “agent.” The phrase first appeared in the works of psychologist David Premack in the late 70s, when the researcher examined the behavior of a chimp named Sarah.

Although the first experiments that helped us conceptualize the theory of mind took place in chimps more than 4 decades ago, the scientific community still has not settled an important question — do our evolutionary relatives even have a theory of mind?

Some previous studies have suggested an affirmative answer. Great apes, such as chimps, bonobos, and orangutans, do seem to be able to accurately predict what another “agent” is going to do.

However, a crucial question remains — do they anticipate an agent’s actions based on simple behavior rules that they have observed, or do they genuinely understand the agent’s state of mind?

In other words, do the observing apes base their predictions on external rules that they have noticed to guide a person’s behavior, or do they have a more intimate understanding of the agent’s internal mental state?

To clarify the question above, Fumihiro Kano from the Kumamoto Sanctuary and Primate Research Institute at Kyoto University in Japan, together with his international team of researchers, devised an ingenious experiment.

The researchers detail their test and the findings they yielded in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.