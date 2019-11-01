The inflammatory condition atherosclerosis, where fatty, waxy deposits build up in arteries, raises the risk of stroke, heart attack, and cardiovascular disease. Now, using mice and human samples, scientists have shown for the first time that a protein in cells called macrophages promotes the disease.

Macrophages are a large group of cells that do many different jobs and abound in all tissues of the body. Their diverse functions include tissue repair and immunity.

Earlier studies had already shown that macrophages in the immune system absorb excess cholesterol and that too much of the waxy substance causes the cells to transform into foam cells.

When heavy with cholesterol, foam cells are bigger than macrophages and can deposit in artery walls and cause blockages.

Scientists have also been studying a protein called Tribbles Pseudokinase 1 (TRIB1) in connection with cardiovascular disease. They have detected it in macrophages in arterial deposits in mice, and they have also linked variants of the protein’s coding gene to increased risk of atherosclerosis in human populations.

The new Science Advances study plugs a gap in the research on macrophages and TRIB1 in relation to atherosclerosis. It is the first to show that TRIB1 in macrophages decides how much cholesterol the cells can carry when they transform into foam cells.