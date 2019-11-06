Hepatic encephalopathy (HE) is a decline in brain function that results from a build-up of toxins in the blood. The condition occurs when a person's liver cannot remove sufficient toxins from the bloodstream. People with acute liver damage or advanced liver disease are at risk of developing HE. Keep reading for more information about the symptoms, causes, and treatments of HE.

HE refers to a decline in brain function due to a build-up of toxins in the blood. It is a secondary condition that results from liver damage. Ordinarily, the liver removes toxins, such as ammonia, from the blood. A liver that is damaged or diseased is less able to remove these toxins, which collect in the bloodstream and travel to other organs. HE develops when toxins enter the brain and damage brain cells. This can cause physical and psychological symptoms. People with HE experience at least some decline in brain function. In severe cases, a person may lose consciousness and go into a coma.

Symptoms The symptoms of HE differ, depending on the cause of the liver damage and the severity of HE. People with mild-to-moderate HE may experience: difficulty with small hand movements, which may affect handwriting, for example

sweet- or musty-smelling breath

forgetfulness

difficulty thinking and concentrating

confusion

poor judgment

changes in personality People with severe HE may experience additional symptoms, such as: extreme sleepiness

slowed movements

severe anxiety

more significant personality changes

confused or slurred speech

an inability to perform mental tasks

shaking of the hands or arms

seizures A person who experiences any symptoms of severe HE should receive emergency medical attention.

Types and stages There are three types of HE, and each progress in the same five stages. Types of HE Doctors have identified the following three types of HE: Type A Type A HE results from acute liver failure (ALF), which occurs when someone with no preexisting liver disease experiences a rapid decline in liver function. This decline usually takes place over days or weeks. The most common cause of ALF is acetaminophen overdose. Some other causes include: excessive alcohol consumption

hepatitis infection

Wilson's disease, a hereditary condition that involves an accumulation of copper in the body Type B Type B HE results from a portal-systemic bypass. This involves blood flowing around the liver when it would ordinarily flow to the liver. The redirection prevents the liver from effectively filtering toxins from the blood. Two potential causes are congenital abnormality and trauma. Type C Type C HE results from severe scarring — cirrhosis — of the liver. Cirrhosis develops during late stage liver disease. Over time, as scar tissue increasingly replaces healthy tissue, the liver is less able to remove toxins from the blood and perform its other functions. Researchers estimate that around 70% of people with cirrhosis experience symptoms of HE. Many people only develop mild HE symptoms, and these may recur throughout the person's life. According to the American Liver Foundation, the most common causes of cirrhosis are: hepatitis B

hepatitis C

alcohol-related liver disease

nonalcoholic fatty liver disease Stages of HE According to the American Liver Foundation, there are five stages of HE. The severity of a person's symptoms determines the stage of HE. The five stages are: Stage 0 : minimal symptoms, which may involve coordination and concentration

: minimal symptoms, which may involve coordination and concentration Stage 1 : mild symptoms, such as loss of sleep and shortened attention span

: mild symptoms, such as loss of sleep and shortened attention span Stage 2 : moderate symptoms, such as memory loss and slurred speech

: moderate symptoms, such as memory loss and slurred speech Stage 3 : severe symptoms, including personality changes, confusion, and extreme lethargy

: severe symptoms, including personality changes, confusion, and extreme lethargy Stage 4: a loss of consciousness and coma

Causes and risk factors Below are some causes of liver damage that can result in HE: dehydration

electrolyte imbalances

consuming too much protein

prescription medications

herbal supplements

liver infection

kidney problems

trauma

surgery The following tips can help people protect their livers from disease and infection, thereby helping reduce the risk of developing HE: avoiding excessive alcohol consumption

avoiding high fat foods

maintaining a healthy weight

washing the hands effectively and consistently after using the bathroom

refraining from sharing needles

getting vaccinated against hepatitis A and hepatitis B

Diagnosis The diagnostic procedure for HE begins with a physical examination and a discussion of the person's symptoms and medical history. In some cases, a doctor may be able to diagnose HE using these methods alone. In other cases, a doctor may order one or more tests to help determine whether a person's symptoms are the result of HE. Examples of such tests include: Blood tests : These can help identify conditions associated with HE, including infection, bleeding, and liver or kidney dysfunction. They can also identify an increase of toxins in the blood.

: These can help identify conditions associated with HE, including infection, bleeding, and liver or kidney dysfunction. They can also identify an increase of toxins in the blood. Imaging tests : An MRI or CT scan of the brain can help a doctor identify abnormalities.

: An MRI or CT scan of the brain can help a doctor identify abnormalities. Electroencephalogram: Also known as an EEG, this test measures electrical activity in the brain to identify changes associated with HE.

Treatment The best treatment for HE will depend on the following factors: the severity of HE

the types of symptoms

the severity of the underlying liver damage

the person's age

their overall health Some treatments will target the underlying cause of HE. Depending on the cause, these treatments may involve: medications to treat infection

medicines or procedures to control bleeding

stopping the use of medication that could be triggering HE

treating any underlying kidney problems The doctor may also prescribe medication to help reduce levels of ammonia and other toxins in the blood. Because these toxins are often produced in the intestines, this type of treatment targets the gut. For example, the doctor may prescribe lactulose, a synthetic sugar, to speed up digestion and prevent the intestines from absorbing toxins. Lactulose also reduces the amount of ammonia-producing bacteria in the intestines. In terms of other treatments, people who experience breathing difficulty as a result of HE may require oxygen or a ventilator. When severe liver damage or disease has caused severe HE, a person may require a liver transplant.