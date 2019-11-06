Researchers have known for a while about a connection between insufficient sleep and anxiety. A new study strengthens and quantifies this causal relation and shows that a sleepless night can raise anxiety by up to 30%.

Furthermore, the new study suggests that the deep phase of sleep is a natural anxiety reliever.

These are the main takeaways of a paper appearing in the journal Nature Human Behaviour .

Matthew Walker, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California (UC), Berkeley, is the senior author of the new study.

Prof. Walker and colleagues set out to examine the effects of various stages of sleep on anxiety in 18 participants.

Scientists routinely divide sleep into two broad categories — rapid eye movement (REM) and non-REM sleep — and four substages.

The first two stages of non-REM sleep are periods of light sleep in which the body adjusts from wakefulness to rest.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the third stage of non-REM sleep is the deep, restorative sleep that we need to feel recharged in the morning. Non-REM sleep is typically followed by REM sleep, which is the dream filled, lighter stage before waking.

These different sleep stages reflect differently in the brain’s activity. By measuring brain activity, Prof. Walker and the team determined the effects of various sleep stages on anxiety.