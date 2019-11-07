The West Nile and Zika viruses are responsible for healthcare emergencies around the world, affecting hundreds of people. Currently, however, there are no antiviral treatments that specifically target these viruses. Can the findings from a new mouse study turn the table on West Nile and Zika?

Over the past few years, researchers and medical professionals far and wide have joined forces to confront several viral outbreaks.

Two of the most concerning outbreaks have been of the West Nile and Zika viruses.

The West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes, and it originally affected only regions in temperate and tropical regions.

However, since it entered the United States in 1999, it has been a constant presence in the country. Rates of infection have been on the rise this past year, with 834 cases across 47 states and the District of Columbia having been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of these, 65% were severe, leading to neuroinvasive conditions such as meningitis and encephalitis.

As yet, there have been no outbreaks of the Zika virus — which is also carried by mosquitoes — in the U.S. However, there were many cases of this virus carried by people who had traveled to affected areas, such as Brazil.

The most cases of “imported” Zika virus in the U.S. occurred in 2015 and 2016 , when the Zika outbreak peaked in South America.

Although the Zika virus does not usually produce any concerning symptoms in adults, if it infects a pregnant woman, it can cause microcephaly in the fetus.

Despite the potential dangers that accompany these viruses, there are currently no antiviral treatments that specifically target either of them. Doctors usually focus on symptom management.

Now, however, the findings of a recent study in mice may finally lead to a targeted treatment for both Zika and the West Nile virus.