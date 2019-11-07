The flu is a common respiratory infection, and its symptoms can range from mild to severe. Although a rash is not a common symptom of the flu, it can sometimes occur. There is evidence to suggest that certain types of flu may lead to a rash forming in some people. In other cases, another condition may cause a rash to develop when a person has the flu. In this article, learn more about a flu rash, including the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.

Can the flu cause a rash? Share on Pinterest A rash is typically not a symptom of the flu. The flu causes many uncomfortable symptoms, but a rash is typically not one of them. There is some evidence, however, that the flu may sometimes cause a rash. A small 2014 case study of school-aged children found that a rash is a possible symptom of influenza type B. The authors indicated that other factors, aside from the flu, might have contributed to the onset of the rash, such as a measles outbreak in a nearby area. The authors of an older article from 2011 stated that a rash occurs in about 2% of all influenza A cases. The researchers indicated that the rash could occur among children with or without accompanying viral or bacterial infections or environmental factors.

Other causes of a rash Certain other viruses could potentially cause a rash. Some of these viruses may have symptoms similar to those of the flu and be easy to mistake for this illness at first. For example, a person may develop flu-like symptoms prior to developing a measles rash. Some common measles symptoms that may appear before the rash occurs include: a runny nose

a fever

fatigue

a cough

body aches and pains Some other common viral infections that may cause a rash include: chickenpox

rubella

fifth disease

roseola

West Nile virus

dengue fever

hand, foot, and mouth disease

mononucleosis

Zika virus In some cases, another condition may cause a rash in someone who already has the flu.

Diagnosis If flu-like symptoms occur alongside a rash, it is best to speak to a doctor. During the appointment, the doctor will conduct a physical examination and ask about the person's symptoms. During times when the flu is widespread, the doctor may not need to test for the virus. However, when this is not the case, the doctor may test for the type of virus. A doctor can also examine the rash and determine whether it may be due to a different condition.

Treatment If a person has the flu, the typical treatment involves extra rest and fluids. However, people with severe infections and those at risk of developing complications may receive antiviral medications from a doctor. These medications can help the person recover from their flu more quickly and prevent further complications. Some examples include: peramivir (Rapivab)

oseltamivir (Tamiflu)

baloxavir (Xofluza)

zanamivir (Relenza) If a person has the flu and a rash, a doctor may not treat the rash directly. Instead, the rash should clear when the body fights off the virus.

When to see a doctor Anyone can develop the flu, even otherwise healthy individuals. However, certain groups of people have a higher risk of developing complications. These individuals include: older people

children under the age of 5 years

pregnant women

people with chronic illnesses, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease Although most cases of the flu will resolve with plenty of rest and fluids, people who are at risk of complications should see a doctor. In some cases, a person may need to seek immediate medical attention. People with the flu should seek emergency medical care if they experience any of the following: persistent pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen

difficulty breathing

seizures

severe muscle pain

shortness of breath

a fever or cough that improves but then returns or worsens

persistent confusion or dizziness

worsening of chronic medical conditions

lack of urination

severe weakness or unsteadiness Parents or caregivers should seek emergency care for a child who has: bluish lips or face

severe muscle pain

fast breathing or trouble breathing

seizures

ribs pulling in with each breath

chest pain

a fever or cough that improves before returning or worsening

dehydration, signs of which can include little urine, no tears, and a dry mouth

a lack of alertness

the inability to interact when awake

a fever above 104°F or any fever in infants under 12 weeks old

worsening symptoms of chronic medical conditions