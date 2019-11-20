If you or someone you know is considering suicide, you are not alone.
Help is available online and over the phone right now. Here is a list of hotlines and online resources to help prevent suicide.
National Suicide Prevention Hotline (United States)
- Phone: 800-273-8255 (available 24/7)
- Support for deaf people and those with hearing loss: 800-799-4899
- Online chat: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/ (available 24/7)
- Website: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
Crisis Text Line
- Text: HOME to 741741 (available 24/7)
- Website: https://www.crisistextline.org/
The Veterans Crisis Line
This service is available to anyone, even those not registered or enrolled with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
- Phone: 800-273-8255 and press 1 (available 24/7)
- Text: 838255 (available 24/7)
- Online chat: http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat (available 24/7)
- Website: http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
The Trevor Project
This service provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth via hotline, online chat, texting, and an online support center:
- Phone: 866-488-7386 (available 24/7)
- Text: START to 678678 (available 24/7)
- Online chat: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now/ (available 24/7)
- Website: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/
SAMHSA's National Helpline (Substance Abuse)
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) national helpline offers confidential treatment referrals in both English and Spanish to people with mental health conditions, substance use disorders, or both.
- Phone: 800-662-4357 (available 24/7)
- Support for deaf people and those with hearing loss: 800-487-4889 (available 24/7)
- Website: http://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline
RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline
- Phone: 800-656-4673 (available 24/7)
- Online chat: https://bit.ly/31L6uGM
- Website: https://www.rainn.org/
IMAlive
IMAlive is an online crisis center offering support from volunteers trained in crisis intervention. Volunteers are ready to communicate via instant message with people in need of immediate support.
- Website: https://www.imalive.org/
7 Cups of Tea
7 Cups of Tea is an online resource that offers free, anonymous, and confidential text chat with trained listeners and online therapists and counselors.
- Website: https://www.7cups.com/
ADAA Online Support Group
The Anxiety and Depression Association of America's (ADAA) online support group is a safe and supportive place to share information and experiences.
Self-Injury Outreach and Support
Self-Injury Outreach and Support are an international outreach organization offering a variety of resources for those who self-injure.
- Website: http://sioutreach.org/
S.A.F.E. Alternatives
This is a nationally recognized treatment approach, professional network, and educational resource base committed to helping people achieve an end to self-injurious behavior.
- Phone: 800-366-8288
- Website: https://selfinjury.com/
THRIVE app
THRIVE is an app designed by the Society of Adolescent Health and Medicine that helps guide parents and caregivers in starting important dialogue with their teenage children on a variety of health and wellness topics.
Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide
This online resource helps parents, caregivers, and educators raise awareness about youth suicide and attempted suicide through the development and promotion of educational training programs. The site also offers resources for teenagers contemplating suicide.
- Website: https://www.sptsusa.org/
Jed Foundation
The Jed Foundation are a nonprofit organization focused on emotional health and suicide prevention among U.S. teens and young adults.
- Website: https://www.jedfoundation.org/
Facts for Families Guide
The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry have an online resource that helps parents and caregivers decide whether a child's behavior is just a phase or a sign of something more serious.
They include resources on a wide variety of conditions and situations that can affect a young person's mental health, from bullying to the death of a pet.
- Website: https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Facts_for_Families/FFF-Guide/FFF-Guide-Table-of-Contents.aspx
National Institute of Mental Health
The National Institute of Mental Health provide information on children's mental health and well-being, including signs that a parent or caregiver should seek help.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Resource
The National Alliance on Mental Illness offer resources for family members and caregivers on a variety of isssues, including how to help prevent suicide.
- Website: https://www.nami.org/
Kelty Mental Health Resource Center
The Kelty Mental Health Resource Center offers a wide range of information relating to mental health issues affecting children and young adults.
- Website: http://keltymentalhealth.ca/
Hope For The Day
Hope For The Day are a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention. They host peer-to-peer suicide prevention trainings and have a series of resources on preventing suicide at the community level.
- Website: https://www.hftd.org/
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention work to raise awareness and fund scientific research for those affected by suicide. They also offer resources on suicide warning signs and risk factors, fact sheets about suicide, and opportunities to volunteer to support their efforts.
- Website: https://afsp.org/about-suicide/
AASRA Suicide Prevention Hotline (India)
- Phone: +91-9820466726 (available 24/7)
- Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com
- Website: http://www.aasra.info/
- Helpline numbers by Indian state: http://www.aasra.info/helpline.html
Samaritans Suicide Prevention Hotline (United Kingdom and Ireland)
- Phone: 116 123 (available 24/7)
- Email: jo@samaritans.org
- Website: https://www.samaritans.org/
Crisis Services Canada Hotline (Canada)
- Phone: 1-833-456-4566 (available 24/7)
- Text: START to 45645
- Online chat: http://www.crisisservicescanada.ca/en/#CdnSMSChat
- Website: http://www.crisisservicescanada.ca/
Lifeline (Australia)
- Phone: 13 11 14 (available 24/7)
- Online chat: https://www.lifeline.org.au/get-help/online-services/crisis-chat (7 p.m.–12 a.m. Sydney Time)
- Website: https://www.lifeline.org.au/
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (South Africa)
- Phone: 0800 567 567
- Website: http://www.sadag.org/
Smart Suicide Prevention Initiative (Nigeria)
- Phone: +234 (0)809210643
- Email: nspinitiative@gmail.com
Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (Nigeria)
- Text: +234 (0)8091116264
- Email: help@mentallyaware.org
UMANG (Pakistan)
- Phone: +92 317 4288665
- Email: hr@umang.com.ok
- Website: http://umang.com.pk/
Samaritans of Singapore Suicide Hotline (Singapore)
- Phone: 1800-221 4444 (available 24/7)
- Email: pat@sos.org.sg
- Website: https://www.sos.org.sg
Befrienders Kuala Lumpur Suicide Helpline (Malaysia)
- Phone: 603-79568145 (available 24/7)
- Email: sam@befrienders.org.my
- Website: https://www.befrienders.org.my/
Befrienders Kenya (Kenya)
- Phone: +254722178177
- Email: befriendskenya@gmail.com
- Website: https://www.befrienderskenya.org/about.html
Health Promotion Agency Crisis Helpline (New Zealand)
- Phone: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
- Text: 4202
- Website: https://depression.org.nz/
SAPTEL Crisis Hotline (Mexico)
- Phone: (55) 5259-8121 (available 24/7)
- Website: http://www.saptel.org.mx/index.html
Ghana Suicide Hotline (Ghana)
- Phone: 2332 444 71279
Teléfono de la esperanza (Spain)
- Phone: 717 003 717
- Website: https://www.telefonodelaesperanza.org/
TelefonSeelsorge (Germany)
- Phone: 0800/111 0 111
- Alternative phone: 0800/111 0 222
- Alternative phone: 116 123
- Online chat: https://online.telefonseelsorge.de/
- Website: https://www.telefonseelsorge.de/