If you or someone you know is considering suicide, you are not alone. Help is available online and over the phone right now. Here is a list of hotlines and online resources to help prevent suicide.

Hotlines National Suicide Prevention Hotline (United States) Phone: 800-273-8255 (available 24/7)

HOME to 741741 (available 24/7) Website: https://www.crisistextline.org/ The Veterans Crisis Line This service is available to anyone, even those not registered or enrolled with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Phone: 800-273-8255 and press 1 (available 24/7)

http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat (available 24/7) Website: http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ The Trevor Project This service provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth via hotline, online chat, texting, and an online support center: Phone: 866-488-7386 (available 24/7)

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now/ (available 24/7) Website: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/ SAMHSA's National Helpline (Substance Abuse) The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) national helpline offers confidential treatment referrals in both English and Spanish to people with mental health conditions, substance use disorders, or both. Phone: 800-662-4357 (available 24/7)

800-487-4889 (available 24/7) Website: http://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline Phone: 800-656-4673 (available 24/7)

Online resources IMAlive IMAlive is an online crisis center offering support from volunteers trained in crisis intervention. Volunteers are ready to communicate via instant message with people in need of immediate support. Website: https://www.imalive.org/ 7 Cups of Tea 7 Cups of Tea is an online resource that offers free, anonymous, and confidential text chat with trained listeners and online therapists and counselors. Website: https://www.7cups.com/ ADAA Online Support Group The Anxiety and Depression Association of America's (ADAA) online support group is a safe and supportive place to share information and experiences. Website: https://adaa.org/adaa-online-support-group Self-Injury Outreach and Support Self-Injury Outreach and Support are an international outreach organization offering a variety of resources for those who self-injure. Website: http://sioutreach.org/ S.A.F.E. Alternatives This is a nationally recognized treatment approach, professional network, and educational resource base committed to helping people achieve an end to self-injurious behavior. Phone: 800-366-8288

Resources for parents, teens, and children THRIVE app THRIVE is an app designed by the Society of Adolescent Health and Medicine that helps guide parents and caregivers in starting important dialogue with their teenage children on a variety of health and wellness topics. Website: https://www.adolescenthealth.org/About-SAHM/Healthy-Student-App-Info.aspx Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide This online resource helps parents, caregivers, and educators raise awareness about youth suicide and attempted suicide through the development and promotion of educational training programs. The site also offers resources for teenagers contemplating suicide. Website: https://www.sptsusa.org/ Jed Foundation The Jed Foundation are a nonprofit organization focused on emotional health and suicide prevention among U.S. teens and young adults. Website: https://www.jedfoundation.org/ Facts for Families Guide The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry have an online resource that helps parents and caregivers decide whether a child's behavior is just a phase or a sign of something more serious. They include resources on a wide variety of conditions and situations that can affect a young person's mental health, from bullying to the death of a pet. Website: https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Facts_for_Families/FFF-Guide/FFF-Guide-Table-of-Contents.aspx National Institute of Mental Health The National Institute of Mental Health provide information on children's mental health and well-being, including signs that a parent or caregiver should seek help. Website: https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/publications/children-and-mental-health/index.shtml National Alliance on Mental Illness Resource The National Alliance on Mental Illness offer resources for family members and caregivers on a variety of isssues, including how to help prevent suicide. Website: https://www.nami.org/ Kelty Mental Health Resource Center The Kelty Mental Health Resource Center offers a wide range of information relating to mental health issues affecting children and young adults. Website: http://keltymentalhealth.ca/