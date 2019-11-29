The majority of people can donate blood. However, those who use nicotine products, cannabis products, or both may wonder whether or not they can donate blood. Hospitals and health clinics use donated blood to treat various medical conditions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of blood donations collected around the world per year exceeds 117.4 million . Blood donations can help with: serious injuries

surgery

anemia

cancer

chronic illnesses Read on to learn more about how different ways of using cigarettes, cannabis, and other drugs can affect a person's ability to donate blood.

Cannabis Like smoking cigarettes and vaping, smoking cannabis does not disqualify a person from donating blood. Current scientific research suggests that cannabis use can negatively impact the cardiovascular system by: increasing blood pressure and heart rate

narrowing the blood vessels

causing inflammation in the vessel walls

promoting blood clots However, these potential adverse health effects should not impact the quality of any donated blood. That being said, Vitalant — a nonprofit blood service provider — explain that people must not be under the influence of recreational drugs or alcohol at the time of donation.

Other drugs According to the American Red Cross, people with a history of recreational intravenous drug use are not eligible to donate blood. This requirement helps prevent the spread of HIV and hepatitis. It is important to note that this is not the case for people who have used drugs in other ways, such as by smoking them or taking them orally. The American Red Cross and other blood donation companies do not specify drug use as an excluding factor. However, a person does need to make sure that substances such as nicotine and cannabis are not in their system when donating blood.

Excluding factors To donate blood, the general requirement is that a person should be at least 17 years old. A person can be 16 years old, but they must have a legal guardian's consent. Other factors that may disqualify a person from giving blood include: feeling sick or having cold or flu symptoms

using intravenous drugs not prescribed by a licensed doctor

having an active infection

having HIV or testing positive for hepatitis B or C

having uncontrolled diabetes

having a blood clotting disorder

having ever had the Ebola virus

having blood cancers, such as leukemia or lymphoma

having received a blood transfusion within the past 12 months

having a heart rate below 50 beats per minute (BPM) or above 100 BPM

having recently traveled to a foreign country

being pregnant, or having given birth within the past 6 weeks Read more about the advantages and disadvantages of donating blood here.