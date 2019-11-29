Learn more about the causes and symptoms of a split lip in this article. We also cover prevention and treatment.

Using mild home remedies may speed healing in some cases, but a doctor may sometimes need to prescribe stronger medications to prevent or treat infections.

A split lip can be annoying and painful, and it may bleed or sting. Most cases of a split lip are due to cheilitis, which is inflammation of the lips.

A split lip refers to an open cut or sore in the lip. Lip skin is delicate and prone to cracking in cold, dry weather, which can easily lead to a split lip.

A split lip has many possible causes, including the following:

Picking or licking

Picking or licking are possible causes of a split lip.

The skin of the lips is sensitive and easy to irritate through constant touching. People who frequently lick, bite, or pick at their lips may cause the skin to crack.

This irritation can make the person want to soothe the lips by touching or licking the area again. This behavior can lead to a cycle of dry, chapped lips.

Breaking the habit by using lip balm to soothe the lips can allow them to heal.

Weather

Chapped lips also result from other sources of irritation, such as cold or dry air or too much wind.

Changes in the weather may also lead to cuts in the corners of the lips. A split in this part of the lips can cause a burning sensation and may make even simple actions, such as smiling or chewing, painful because they stretch the sore area.

Injury

Injuries are another common cause of a split lip. These may be more likely in people who engage in contact sports, such as football or hockey, though anyone can sustain an injury.

Other injuries that can cause a split lip include:

getting hit in the mouth

getting a papercut on the lip

biting the lip

Allergic reactions

The skin on the lips may react to one or more ingredients in certain products, especially those that touch the lips or mouth, such as:

toothpaste

dental floss

lip balm

lipstick

makeup

moisturizers

braces

Researchers note that these allergens are responsible for 22–34% of cheilitis cases.

Anyone who notices symptoms such as inflammation, dryness, or redness after using a new lip product should stop using it.

If the symptoms persist, the person can speak to a dermatologist, who may be able to test for certain skin allergies and help the person avoid the products likely to trigger symptoms.

Sun damage

The sun may also damage the sensitive skin on the lips and lead to a split lip, although this generally only occurs after prolonged exposure.

Spending long hours under the sun without protection for the lips may lead to inflammation, which could cause pain, dryness, or cracking.

Dehydration

The body uses water to keep the skin hydrated. If a person does not have enough liquid in their body, they may start to notice changes in their skin, such as dryness or cracking.

Mild symptoms of dehydration, such as cracked lips, may appear if a person regularly does not drink enough fluids throughout the day.

Dehydration can also occur after an illness that causes high fever, diarrhea, or vomiting. These symptoms can make the body use or lose a lot of water, leading to dehydration.

Vitamin deficiencies

Although it is not as common as other causes, a vitamin or mineral deficiency may be responsible for some cases of a split lip.