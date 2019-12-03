New research distinguishes between two similar variants of the human herpesvirus 6 and finds that one variant significantly increases the risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS).

Scientists have linked the Epstein-Barr virus (depicted here) with MS.

MS is an autoimmune condition that affects around 400,000 people in the United States and 2.5 million people worldwide.

The condition affects the central nervous system, “tricking” the immune system into attacking the protective myelin sheath that surrounds the nerve cells.

The medical community has not yet identified the cause of MS. Many health professionals believe that genetic predisposition plays a role, with environmental factors such as smoking and viral infections potentially triggering MS risk genes.

Of all the viruses that may play a role in the development of MS, the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) — which causes mononucleosis — has received the most attention from researchers.

EBV , also known as human herpesvirus 4, is part of the herpesvirus family. A significant number of epidemiological studies have pointed to EBV infection, as well as a number of other environmental factors, as potential causes of MS.

In addition, recent research has suggested that EBV can activate risk genes for other autoimmune conditions, such as lupus.

Scientists have also associated human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6) with MS. However, previous studies linking HHV-6 and MS were not able to differentiate between herpesvirus 6A (HHV-6A) and herpesvirus 6B (HHV-6B).

So, new research — which appears in the journal Frontiers in Immunology — aimed to make this distinction and examine the associations with MS.