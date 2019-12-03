If you buy something through a link on this page, we may earn a small commission. How this works. Many people have tried using toothpaste as a spot treatment for pesky blemishes, but it could do more harm than good. This particular home remedy has no scientific support, and it is difficult to pinpoint its exact origins. Toothpaste might seem to be an effective spot treatment because it contains drying agents and antibacterial compounds. However, the ingredients in toothpaste may have more risks than benefits when it comes to skin care. Read this article to learn more about the risks of using toothpaste as a treatment for pimples. We also provide some ideas for alternative remedies and treatments.

Risks Share on Pinterest The ingredients in some toothpastes may be harsh on the skin. Historically, toothpaste contained an antibacterial agent called triclosan. However, in 2017, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned triclosan as an ingredient in antiseptic washes after finding evidence to suggest that it can decrease thyroid hormone levels and potentially contribute to antibiotic resistance. As of early 2019, commercially available toothpaste no longer contains triclosan. Toothpaste contains many ingredients that benefit dental health, such as: glycerin

sorbitol

calcium carbonate

sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS)

sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) However, many of these ingredients are too harsh to use on the skin. People may find that toothpaste irritates or dries their skin out. This effect could be particularly dangerous for those with dry or sensitive skin. Having overly dry skin can stimulate excess oil production, which could, in turn, trigger further breakouts of spots and pimples. Having a new pimple pop up the night before a big event or experiencing a stubborn breakout that lingers for weeks on end can be frustrating. However, before people reach for their toothpaste, they may wish to consider the following alternative pimple remedies instead.

Medication People who experience frequent breakouts can try using over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription strength acne treatments. Although these treatments can be highly effective, they may also lead to side effects and might not be right for everyone. A person should work with a doctor or dermatologist to find the best treatment for them. OTC treatments usually work well for mild-to-moderate breakouts of acne and pimples. These treatments come in various forms, including gels, creams, and cleansers, and they generally contain the following ingredients: salicylic acid

benzoyl peroxide

alpha hydroxy acids

sulfur

charcoal Doctors can prescribe topical or oral treatments for people who have severe acne. Some of these medications include: oral isotretinoin

oral minocycline

topical tretinoin

topical or oral clindamycin

oral antibiotics

oral birth control pills