Many mammals gain weight and become insulin resistant during fall. However, these changes are easily reversible, and the mammals will not develop any further unhealthful symptoms. Researchers believe that the explanation for this lies in mechanisms associated with hibernation.

Researchers have recognized the fact that a wide array of animals have “superpowers.”

Specifically, the same conditions that affect humans — some of which can be life threatening — may not affect animals at all.

Two such examples are elephants and whales, whose cancer risk is practically zero. Other animals are unlikely to develop metabolic conditions such as obesity. Why is this?

Researchers Elliott Ferris and Christopher Gregg, from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, believe that hibernation may have something to do with it.

Many mammals around the world hibernate in the cold season. Hibernation is characterized by entering a sleep-like state in which body temperature drops, breathing slows down, the heart beats more slowly, and all other metabolic (automated, self-regulating physiological processes) slow down.

This allows hibernating animals to survive during the winter months, when food becomes scarce and living conditions less friendly.

As Ferris and Gregg note in their new study paper in the journal Cell Reports, many hibernating animals actually put on a lot of weight in the buildup to hibernation. They also become insulin resistant.

These are two aspects characteristic of obesity. However, in hibernating animals, they mean only that the animals are able to access a timely reserve of fat during the winter months.

Unlike when humans develop obesity, hibernators can later easily shed the extra weight, and their bodies automatically reverse insulin resistance. Also, unlike humans with obesity, hibernating mammals do not develop hypertension or low-grade inflammation, both of which could lead to further health concerns.

For these reasons, Ferris and Gregg believe that some genetic mechanisms involved in regulating hibernation may also play a role in obesity control.