Dairy is not among the recognized causes of acid reflux, but some people may still experience this symptom when eating dairy. People who experience acid reflux after eating dairy products can instead opt for lower fat dairy options or alternatives to dairy. In this article, we describe acid reflux. We also discuss the association between dairy and acid reflux.

Overview Share on Pinterest A person who experiences heartburn after consuming dairy could try products that contain less fat. People with heartburn may experience a burning sensation in the chest that moves up into the neck and throat. This sensation is due to acid from the stomach rising into the esophagus, or food pipe. The esophagus does not have the same protection as the stomach against acid and digestive enzymes, so contact with stomach juices can damage its lining. People may have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) if they experience: frequent heartburn symptoms

chronic sore throat

bad breath

difficulty swallowing

the feeling of food sticking in the throat or chest Some people also get a sour or bitter taste in their mouth. This taste comes from the acid that has made its way to the back of the throat. Sometimes, symptoms can last for several hours. The job of the lower esophageal sphincter is to keep the stomach contents from rising into the esophagus. If the sphincter becomes weakened, stomach juices can make their way into the esophagus and cause heartburn.

Relationship between dairy and acid reflux Some foods can weaken the lower esophageal sphincter, making it easier for the contents of the stomach to reach the esophagus. The American College of Gastroenterology's clinical guidelines for the diagnosis and management of GERD do not list dairy as a cause of heartburn. However, high fat dairy products, such as whole milk and yogurt, can relax the sphincter, potentially leading to heartburn. Other foods that can relax the lower esophageal sphincter include: onion

garlic

peppermint

coffee

chocolate

fatty foods

spicy foods

fried foods Some doctors recommend avoiding all foods that cause acid reflux. However, this may not be necessary as some people with heartburn can tolerate some of the foods on this list. People who experience heartburn should keep track of the foods that cause their symptoms and avoid those foods. Lactose intolerance People with lactose intolerance have difficulty digesting the lactose in dairy products. If they eat these foods, they may experience: abdominal bloating

abdominal pain

nausea

vomiting People sometimes refer to these symptoms as heartburn, but the medical community does not consider acid reflux to be a symptom of lactose intolerance.

Possible health benefits Many dairy products are healthful and make a great snack. They are also an excellent source of calcium and vitamin D. However, people with heartburn may develop acid reflux symptoms after eating dairy because of its high fat content. Individuals who are keen not to avoid dairy completely may find that replacing high fat dairy products with lower fat varieties helps reduce acid reflux.

Possible health risks Avoiding dairy because it causes acid reflux may lead to deficiencies in the many nutrients that dairy provides. Therefore, experts do not recommend routinely avoiding dairy if it does not contribute to a person's symptoms. Low fat dairy can provide similar amounts of nutrients as high fat dairy options. However, if a person does want to avoid dairy, many dairy alternatives are available in grocery stores. The person will need to take care to ensure that they are getting enough nutrients from other dietary sources.

Alternatives to dairy People with lactose intolerance can reduce the amount of lactose in their diet by choosing low lactose or lactose-free dairy products. Some people choose to avoid dairy altogether. People who either choose to avoid or cannot eat dairy must replace the nutrients that the elimination of dairy products has removed from their diet. Dairy provides: protein

calcium

potassium

magnesium

vitamin D

vitamin A The following table, which takes its information from the 2015–2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the Office of Dietary Supplements, lists some dietary sources of these vitamins and minerals. Protein Calcium Potassium Magnesium Vitamin D Vitamin A seafood fortified, ready-to-eat cereal potatoes almonds salmon sweet potato with skin meats almond milk prune juice spinach rainbow trout beef liver poultry tofu carrot juice cashews swordfish spinach eggs calcium-fortified orange juice passion fruit (yellow or purple) peanuts sturgeon carrots nuts soy milk tomato paste shredded wheat cereal whitefish cantaloupe seeds sardines beet greens soy milk mackerel sweet red peppers soy products rice drink adzuki beans black beans portabella mushrooms mangoes white beans edamame tuna black-eyed peas tomato puree whole wheat bread halibut apricots sweet potato avocado herring broccoli Atlantic salmon potato with skin sardines clams brown rice rockfish pomegranate juice instant oatmeal tilapia

Foods and drinks to consume The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders provide food recommendations for people with acid reflux. No particular diet for people with acid reflux exists, but some foods can help relieve or prevent symptoms. Foods that people can include in their diet to avoid or relieve heartburn include: noncitrus fruits and vegetables

egg whites

lean meats

oatmeal, whole grain bread, rice, and couscous

potatoes and root vegetables

unsaturated fats Other tips that may help some people with heartburn include: chewing gum (but not spearmint or peppermint)

avoiding alcohol

keeping good posture during and after a meal

Foods and drinks to avoid The American College of Gastroenterology recommend avoiding the following foods and drinks as they may cause acid reflux: chocolate

coffee

peppermint

greasy foods

spicy foods

tomatoes and other tomato products

alcohol People with acid reflux should consider avoiding these foods, as well as any others that seem to cause or worsen their symptoms. A food may cause acid reflux for some people and not others. People who keep a diary of the foods that they eat and their symptoms may discover other triggers of heartburn. Once a person identifies an item as a potential cause of heartburn, avoiding that product may reduce symptoms. Sometimes, the timing of meals can be a cause of acid reflux. Doctors usually recommend not eating just before lying down. People should wait about 2–3 hours after eating before they lie down or go to bed. Smoking and having overweight or obesity can also cause heartburn. Making lifestyle changes may help reduce acid reflux in these circumstances.