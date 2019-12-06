Muscle cramps are painful, visible contractions of a muscle or part of a muscle. Many people experience muscle cramps in the calf. In most cases, the cramp can last for a few seconds to a few minutes before spontaneously resolving. Keep reading to learn about the causes, treatments, and prevention of leg muscle cramps.

Treatment Share on Pinterest Stretching the leg may provide some relief from a leg cramp. Leg muscle cramps can be very painful and uncomfortable. To provide some relief, a person can: stretch the muscle

get a deep tissue massage

apply a hot or cold compress to the affected area A doctor will not usually recommend medication for the routine treatment of leg cramps due to there being very little evidence of the medicines working. However, in some cases, a doctor may consider medications such as: carisoprodol

diltiazem

gabapentin

orphenadrine

verapamil

vitamin B-12 complex In pregnant women, magnesium and multivitamins may help. In the past, people have also used quinine to treat leg cramps. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have strongly advised against this due to safety concerns .

Prevention If a person suspects that their cramps are due to serious medical concerns such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or the ingestion of toxins, they should seek emergency medical attention. However, for benign cramps, staying hydrated and maintaining a healthful diet may help in preventing leg muscle cramps. Before exercising, a person should be sure to stretch the muscles and drink plenty of water. Helpful foods Many people believe that taking magnesium supplements can help prevent muscle cramps. In fact, some vitamin and mineral supplement companies actually market magnesium supplements for muscle cramp prevention. Some foods also provide magnesium. Foods that are high in magnesium include: almonds

spinach

cashew nuts

peanuts

soymilk

black beans

edamame

baked potatoes with skin

cooked brown rice

plain, low fat yogurt However, it is important to note that studies have not yet confirmed that magnesium is effective for the prevention of leg muscle cramps.

Causes Muscle cramp occurs when the surrounding neurons repetitively stimulate it. Leg muscle cramps are a common occurrence. According to some researchers , the exact causes of leg muscle cramps are largely unknown, but some triggers can include: exercise

pregnancy

the presence of nocturnal leg cramps

dehydration

certain medications, including intravenous iron sucrose, raloxifene, naproxen, and teriparatide Sometimes, leg muscle cramps can be a symptom of an underlying medical condition. These might include: a neurological condition, such as motor neuron disease

an infection, such as tetanus

liver disease

DVT Ingesting toxins such as lead or mercury can also cause muscle cramps. If a person believes that they have ingested one or both of these toxins, they should call Poison Control on 1-800-222-1222 and seek emergency medical attention.

Who is at risk? Leg muscle cramps can affect anyone, but those who are more at risk include: people with overweight or obesity

athletes

people taking certain medications

older adults, particularly those aged 65 and over

pregnant women

Is it serious? When leg muscle cramps occur as a result of exercise or standing for too long, the body needs rest. In these cases, the symptoms should resolve on their own. When leg muscle cramps become persistent, however, a person may also notice that they are not sleeping well, or that they feel limited in their daily activities. Although not serious, these persistent symptoms can impact a person's quality of life. If a person experiences muscle cramps along with other symptoms, such as swelling or skin discoloration, they should seek emergency medical help, as it may be a symptom of DVT. Cramps that occur in young, healthy people and resolve spontaneously do not usually require medical attention. If leg muscle cramps become recurrent or start to affect a person's quality of life and daily activities, they should make an appointment with their doctor.