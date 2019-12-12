Everyone goes through puberty slightly differently, but there are puberty stages that usually happen at certain ages in a young person's development. In this article, we look at the stages of puberty for males and females, and the ways that parents and caregivers can help to support kids through this time.

Males, stage by stage One of the first changes in males during puberty is the scrotum enlarging and becoming darker. Once the scrotum and testes begin growing, the penis also starts to grow. Males will start growing pubic hair at the base of the penis, which will then gradually cover a larger area around the genitals. As pubic hair grows, it becomes darker and coarser. In the later stages of puberty, pubic hair may spread to the thighs and stomach. Males will also have hair growth under their arms, legs, and usually on their face and chest. In the first stages of puberty, males may grow in height by about 5–6 cm. In later stages of puberty, this can increase to 7–8 cm and then 10 cm per year. Males will usually stop growing around 17 years old. Height changes can happen in growth spurts, where teenagers may grow very quickly over several months. A period of slower growth may then follow. Males also become more muscular during puberty. Hormonal changes during puberty can sometimes cause slight breast swelling in males. Breast swelling is a common and temporary stage of male puberty. As the voice begins to deepen, males may find their voice "breaks." This means the voice may go through a period of switching between sounding deep and high before it becomes permanently deeper. Males may start having erections as the body begins to produce sperm. Males may also have ejaculations while they sleep, which people may refer to as "wet dreams."

Possible complications Some people may experience puberty later or earlier than usual. This can sometimes be a sign of an underlying medical condition, so people should see their doctor. If people experience puberty early, a doctor may refer to this as precocious puberty. In females, early puberty is the appearance of puberty signs and symptoms before the age of 8, such as: ovulation and menstruation

underarm and pubic hair

breast development For males, early puberty is the appearance of puberty signs and symptoms before the age of 9, such as: a deepening voice

pubic and underarm hair

enlarged testicles and penis

facial hair

acne

sperm production Early puberty may be a result of an underlying medical condition. Some causes of early puberty include: an issue with the central nervous system

genetic syndrome

a family history of the condition

tumors or growths affecting either the ovaries, brain, pituitary gland, or adrenal glands

early release of puberty hormones with no known cause Delayed puberty means there are no physical signs of puberty in females by the age of 13 or males by 14 years old. Symptoms of delayed puberty in females include: more than 4 years between the first signs of breast growth and their first period

no breast development by age 13 years

no menstruation by 14 to 16 years old Symptoms of delayed puberty in males include: no testicle enlargement by 14 years of age

longer than 4 years to reach the adult genital development stage

no pubic hair by age 15 years If people have signs of delayed puberty, they may want to see their doctor. Causes of delayed puberty can include: a family history of delayed puberty

chromosomal or genetic disorders

chronic illness

tumors affecting the pituitary gland or hypothalamus, a part of the brain that affects hormones

Parental advice Kids go through many physical and emotional changes during puberty and may experience: mood swings

depression

anxiety

low self-esteem

self-consciousness

aggression

body image issues Both males and females may develop acne during puberty. This is because of their body changes and increases in hormone production. These developments can create excess oil, which contributes to the start of acne. Washing the face daily with a cleanser may help to keep acne under control. During puberty, people also start to sweat more. Daily hygiene is essential and may help prevent body odor. Young people may want to start using deodorant. Sometimes, certain body parts, such as hands, feet, arms, and legs, will grow more quickly than the rest of the body. This may cause temporary clumsiness and a slight lack of coordination. Parents and caregivers may want to discuss these issues with their teenagers to ease any embarrassment or anxiety they may feel about their changing bodies. Teenagers may start experiencing romantic or sexual feelings for people of the opposite or same sex. Some teenagers may also feel uncomfortable about their assigned gender. Talking through these issues with teenagers and giving them plenty of support can help them address any anxiety or confusing emotions they may be experiencing through puberty. Advice from Planned Parenthood, which discusses how to talk through puberty with teenagers, may be helpful.